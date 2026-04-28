2,500 TEAMSTERS AT RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL RATIFY AGREEMENT

Local 251 Members Secure Strong Contract at Largest Private Employer in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,500 members of Teamsters Local 251 at Rhode Island Hospital have voted to ratify a three-year agreement that protects their Teamsters health care and includes higher wages and stronger seniority protections. The bargaining unit consists of clinical support, non-clinical, and skilled maintenance staff in nearly every department.

"Local 251 has proudly represented workers at Rhode Island Hospital for more than 30 years," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President. "This agreement shows that solidarity has the power to win strong successor contracts."

The new agreement maintains strong Teamsters health care, layoff protections, and adds access to FSA benefits. Rhode Island Hospital Teamsters resisted many concessionary demands, instead making improvements on job transfers, seniority rights, unused paid time payouts, tuition assistance, shift differentials, and a new pay step for over two thirds of the bargaining unit.

"My co-workers and I can confidently say this agreement provides both material and language improvements that will have a lasting impact on our livelihoods," said Kelly Smith, a 33-year Rhode Island Hospital Teamster and steward. "Teamsters set the standard in the health care industry, and we are proud to be a part of it."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsters251.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251