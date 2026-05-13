RHODE ISLAND TANKHAULERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

RelaDyne Workers Join Local 251 for Strong Union Representation

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 33 workers employed by RelaDyne Transportation have voted to join Teamsters Local 251. They organized with the Teamsters to secure higher wages, improved benefits, and a stronger voice on the job, despite the company's aggressive union-busting efforts.

"We're proud to welcome these determined new members to the Teamsters. Our organizing team knocked it out of the park," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President. "They stood together, stayed strong, and won the representation they deserve."

The newly organized bargaining unit includes drivers, warehouse workers, maintenance technicians, equipment supervisors, dispatchers, and control specialists who serve customers throughout New England. They deliver diesel exhaust fuel, lubricants, coolants, oils, and other fuel-related products.

"Workers in the tankhaul industry want to join the Teamsters because we get things done," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division. "This is yet another RelaDyne group to have organized this year, and we're going to continue building strength throughout this company and the industry."

"I'm proud to be a Teamster. I got goosebumps as soon as I heard we won our election," said Bill Sweeney, a 40-year driver and new member of Local 251. "But the job isn't done yet. We're ready to get to the bargaining table and determined to win a strong first contract."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251