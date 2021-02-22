2.8 Million Units Growth in Global Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and General Motors Co. | Technavio

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market: Key Findings

Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market value to grow by 2.8 million units at about 8% CAGR during 2021-2025

45% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the application, the LCV segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market: Growth Drivers

Efforts toward cost reduction with the integration of advanced sensor technologies is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Consumers in the market are now focusing more on safety features that maximize protection along with other infotainment features. Besides, the increasing stringency of regulations worldwide is forcing automakers to incorporate advanced safety systems such as AEBS as a standard fitment in their vehicles. The inclusion of AEBS increases additional costs to manufacturers initially. However, these costs are expected to reduce with the incorporation of sensor technologies, integration of sensors, and increased offerings in the market.

"Increasing number of accidents caused by commercial vehicles and electrification of vehicle components due to governmental regulations will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market: Major Vendors

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business through segments such as Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company manufactures commercial vehicle AEBS for various automotive and transportation industries.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. operates its business through segments such as Thermal Systems, Powertrain Systems, Electrification Systems, Mobility Electronics, Sensors & Semiconductors, and Non-Automotive Businesses (Factory Automation and Agriculture). The company manufactures various commercial vehicle AEBS such as Break Fluid Pressure Sensor and Brake Booster Pressure Sensor.

General Motors Co.

General Motors Co. operates its business through segments such as GM North America (GMNA), GM International (GMI), Cruise, and GM Financial. The company offers automatic emergency braking systems to models such as Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac.

