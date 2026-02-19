2,800 Teen Deaths. 3x the Risk. Why the First Year Behind the Wheel is the Most Dangerous

Federal data shows drivers 16-19 are nearly three times more likely to be in a fatal crash – preparation, and protection matter.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The driver's license photo may be slightly awkward, but the milestone is unforgettable. For families, a newly licensed teen means independence, busy schedules — and a new set of responsibilities.

Motor vehicle crashes remain one of the leading causes of death for U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows drivers ages 16–19 are nearly three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than drivers 20 and older, per mile driven.

The statistics are serious — but they're also manageable.

"With the right preparation, teen driving doesn't have to feel overwhelming," said Susan Irace, Manager, Divisional Claims at Mercury Insurance. "Experience is what young drivers are building. Parents can help shorten that learning curve with structure, technology and smart coverage decisions."

Why the First Year Matters

Federal safety data shows crash risk is highest in a teen's first year of independent driving. Night driving, teen passengers and distracted driving increase that risk — while seat belts, graduated licensing laws and supervised practice significantly reduce it.

In 2023, more than 2,800 teens ages 13–19 were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide, according to the CDC. The encouraging news: teen crash rates have declined over time thanks to safer vehicles, graduated driver licensing programs and greater awareness of distracted driving.

Three Proven Ways to Reduce Teen Driving Risk

Mercury encourages families to focus on preparation rather than panic.

Coach Early and Often

Log supervised driving time in different conditions — highways, rain, nighttime. Create a simple written driving agreement outlining expectations. Limit teen passengers during the first year. Make seat belts non-negotiable.



Let Technology Help Choose vehicles with safety features like automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. Use telematics or safe-driving feedback tools to reinforce good habits. Activate smartphone "Do Not Disturb While Driving" settings.



Review Insurance Before the Keys Change Hands Add teens to your policy promptly. Revisit liability limits to protect family assets. Ask about good student and driver training discounts.

"Insurance is about preparation, not fear," added Irace. "When families combine active coaching with the right coverage, they're setting their teen up for safer miles ahead."

Preparation Turns Risk Into Confidence

The first solo drive is a milestone — but preparation determines what comes next. By pairing common-sense coaching with today's vehicle safety technology and thoughtful insurance planning, families can support independence while managing risk responsibly.

