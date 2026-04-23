$50 Billion in Losses and Minutes to Hit; Why Hail Season Demands Early Action

Mercury Insurance shares practical steps to help protect homes, vehicles, and outdoor property as severe weather activity accelerates nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As severe weather season ramps up across the U.S., Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is urging homeowners and drivers to prepare now, as hailstorms remain one of the fastest and most expensive threats to property. While storms may pass quickly, the damage they leave behind can be significant. In recent years, severe convective storms, which include hail, have driven more than $50 billion in insured losses in multiple years, with hail accounting for a substantial portion of those costs.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), thousands of hail events are reported across the country each year. Individual storms can produce widespread damage in minutes, impacting roofs, vehicles, siding, and outdoor property with little warning.

"Hail is one of the most frequent sources of catastrophic weather damage we see," said Steve Bennett, Head of Climate Science and Catastrophe Modeling at Mercury Insurance. "Unlike hurricanes or wind driven fires that might affect a community once in a generation, hailstorms can strike the same town again and again. That frequency adds up, which is why it's so important for homeowners and drivers to take simple, practical steps to reduce their hail risk before storms are in the forecast."

Why hail is so damaging

Hailstones can range from small pellets to larger than a golf ball, and in some cases exceed two inches in diameter. Falling at high speeds, they can:

Fracture or dislodge roofing materials, increasing the risk of leaks and water intrusion

Dent vehicles and crack or shatter windshields

Damage siding, windows, and exterior fixtures

Destroy outdoor furniture, grills, and landscaping

In many cases, damage is not immediately visible. Small fractures or weakened materials can worsen over time, especially when followed by rain or temperature changes.

How to prepare before a hailstorm

Mercury Insurance recommends several proactive steps to help reduce potential damage:

Inspect and maintain your roof

Address loose or aging shingles early to improve resilience against hail impact.

Use covered parking when available

Garages and carports offer the best protection for vehicles. If unavailable, consider temporary hail protection covers.

Secure outdoor belongings

Bring patio furniture, grills, and other loose items indoors when storms are forecast.

Close and reinforce windows and doors

Reducing exposure to impact can help limit both structural and interior damage.

Review your insurance coverage

Confirm your policy details, including deductibles and coverage limits, before severe weather develops.

After the storm: act quickly

Once conditions are safe, inspect your property for signs of damage. Look for dents on gutters and vehicles, as well as bruising or granule loss on shingles. Document any issues and contact your insurance provider promptly.

"Hail damage is not always obvious right away, but delaying inspection can lead to larger problems," Bennett added. "A timely check can help prevent minor issues from turning into more costly repairs."

As seasonal storm activity increases, preparation remains one of the most effective ways to reduce risk. Even a few simple steps can help limit damage and improve recovery when severe weather strikes.

For more information about seasonal storms and hail, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC