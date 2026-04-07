Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Simple Habits That Help You Stay Focused Behind the Wheel

From putting your phone away to preparing before you drive, small changes can significantly reduce distraction risk

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is encouraging drivers to take a closer look at the everyday habits that can lead to distraction behind the wheel. While many people associate distracted driving with texting, it often comes down to more routine behaviors—like eating, adjusting navigation or interacting with passengers—that can quietly pull attention away from the road.

That's why building better habits before and during your drive, can make a meaningful difference.

"Safe driving isn't about perfection—it's about preparation," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management, Auto at Mercury Insurance. "The more you can eliminate distractions before you start the car, the easier it is to stay focused when it matters most."

Start Safe Before You Even Turn the Key

Many distractions begin before the vehicle is in motion. Taking a few seconds to prepare can reduce risk significantly. Planning ahead helps eliminate the need to interact with devices once you're on the road.

Set your navigation and music ahead of time

Secure loose items so you're not reaching while driving

Enable "Do Not Disturb" or silence notifications

Put the Phone Out of Reach

Phones remain one of the most common sources of distraction, and one of the easiest to control. Safety campaigns emphasize a simple rule: if it can wait, it should.

Place your phone in the glove box, back seat, or trunk

If you need to text or respond, pull over safely first

Let a passenger handle messages, if needed

Avoid Multitasking—Even the "Small" Stuff

Not all distractions feel risky, but they still take your eyes, hands, or attention off driving. Even brief lapses in attention can increase the likelihood of a crash.

Avoid eating, grooming, or adjusting controls while moving

Keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road

Stay mentally focused—daydreaming counts as distraction, too

Use Your Passengers as a Safety Advantage

Passengers can help reduce distraction.

Ask a passenger to manage navigation or messages

Speak up if a driver is distracted

Set expectations before the drive starts

"Driving is one of the few activities that demands your full attention every second," Yoshizawa added. "Anything you can do to reduce that cognitive load, whether it's asking for help or simplifying your environment, makes you a safer driver."

Stay Aware: Not Just of Yourself, But Others

Defensive driving is part of distraction prevention. Because distraction isn't just your risk, it's everyone's.

Watch for erratic or distracted behavior from other drivers

Maintain safe following distance

Stay alert to changing road conditions

Distracted driving isn't always obvious, and that's what makes it dangerous. The safest drivers aren't the ones who think they can multitask; they're the ones who remove the temptation altogether.

For more information about Distracted Driving Month, visit the NHTSA website; for more information about driving safely, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC