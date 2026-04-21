2-Axis Piezo Scanning Stage Delivers Precision Motion for Sharper, More Stable Imaging

Designed for ultrafast sub-pixel positioning, the P-733 helps improve image stability, boost resolution, and enhance performance in microscopy and photonics applications.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), global leader in photonics and nanopositioning technologies, highlights its P-733 piezo scanning stage as a high-performance solution for applications requiring ultrafast, nanometer-precise motion, including image stabilization, focal plane array positioning, pixel-shift imaging, and resolution enhancement. The compact stage platform is designed for applications where extremely small, highly dynamic motions are needed to compensate for vibration, correct image movement, or execute controlled sub-pixel shifts with exceptional repeatability.

PI’s nanometer-precise P-733 XY scanning stage supports image stabilization, pixel shifting, and super-resolution microscopy.

Piezo scanning stages are increasingly used in advanced optical and imaging systems to actively stabilize images or laser beams in real time and to improve effective resolution beyond the limits of the native sensor grid. By precisely shifting a focal plane array, image sensor, or optical element in sub-pixel increments, multiple offset images can be captured and digitally combined into a sharper, higher-resolution result. This approach is used in demanding imaging, metrology, microscopy, and photonics applications where even minimal motion errors can degrade image quality.

With high dynamics, frictionless flexure guidance, and direct position feedback for active error correction, the P-733 platform is well suited for next-generation imaging systems that demand speed, stability, and nanometer-level precision.

More information: P-733 Piezo Scanning Stage

Industries and Applications Served

Aerospace, photonics, semiconductor, optics, microscopy, astronomy, image stabilization, laser beam stabilization, laser micro-hole drilling, image resolution enhancement, nanopositioning

SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)