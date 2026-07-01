2 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named Daily Journal Top Labor & Employment Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay E. Hutner and Philip I. Person, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Labor & Employment Practice, were recognized on the Daily Journal's 2026 Top Labor & Employment Lawyers list. According to the publication, the annual list honors California attorneys specializing in litigation, Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) matters, unlawful terminations, and workplace investigations.

Hutner, based in the firm's San Francisco office, is a seasoned employment litigator with deep experience defending employers in complex workplace disputes, including class actions, discrimination, harassment, and wrongful termination claims. Known for her pragmatic, business-focused approach, she advises clients on risk mitigation and dispute strategy while advocating for their interests in litigation, arbitration, and negotiations. In addition to her active practice, Hutner is a recognized thought leader in employment law, serving as co-chair of Practising Law Institute (PLI)'s annual Cutting-Edge Employment Law Issues conference, co-editor of PLI's California Employment Law treatise, and a contributing editor to the Employment Law Yearbook. She also plays a leadership role within the firm as chair of the San Francisco office's Women's Initiative.

Person is a co-managing shareholder of the firm's San Francisco office. He represents employers in high-stakes matters including wage-and-hour class actions, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, trade secret, and whistleblower claims. An experienced litigator in both state and federal courts, he also handles employment arbitrations and counsels companies on workplace policies, risk mitigation, and complex personnel issues such as terminations, restructurings, and compliance. In addition to his litigation and advisory work, Person contributes to employment law publications and commentary, serving as co-editor and co-author of PLI's Employment Law Yearbook, and is frequently cited by national media outlets.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP