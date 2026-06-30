Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Nuclear Energy Capabilities, Adds NRC Counsel Adam Gendelman

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP strengthened its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Adam Gendelman, who worked for more than 15 years at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) before joining the firm. He joins Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., office as a shareholder, and will also be part of the firm's Litigation Practice.

Gendelman worked at the NRC since 2008, serving in a variety of positions across the agency including as a health physicist, project manager, export licensing officer, senior attorney across multiple divisions, and finally deputy assistant general counsel for materials, fuel cycle, and waste programs. Those roles gave Gendelman a detailed understanding of the technical processes and legal complexities of the full life cycle of nuclear energy, from mining to enrichment to reactor licensing to production and waste disposal.

"Nuclear energy is an increasingly vital component of a secure, reliable, and sustainable energy future. As investment and development in this sector accelerate, clients require counsel that is both deeply informed by the regulatory landscape and grounded in the technical realities of nuclear generation and infrastructure," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "At Greenberg Traurig, we are committed to providing broad, business-minded guidance for nuclear energy projects, from development and licensing through financing, construction, and operations. We are pleased to welcome Adam to the firm; he brings an invaluable perspective that further strengthens our ability to help clients navigate the challenges and opportunities in this rapidly evolving space."

Gendelman is the latest addition to Greenberg Traurig's team of lawyers in the nuclear space, including Konrad Kosicki in Warsaw and Stephen J. Horvath III and Shashank Krishna in London. Those lawyers have advised clients around the world on a wide range of nuclear projects, including investments in uranium mines, construction of nuclear plants, and the compliance and regulatory work critical to nuclear operations.

Gendelman's hire is also part of a broader expansion of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. Over the past year, it has added more than a dozen lawyers around the world, including Michael A. Boldt in Austin, Robert M. Rosenthal in Albany, and Nicholas Kramer and Angela Croker in Dubai. The result is an interconnected network with distinctive breadth and talent capable handling a range of energy-related matters.

"We have been strategically adding to our Energy & Natural Resources Practice for years, targeting growth sectors and identifying the best lawyers operating in those sectors. Adam is a prime example of that approach," Energy & Natural Resources Practice Co-Chair Kenneth M. Minesinger said. "With his deep understanding of the nuclear industry, and his unique insights into the way government regulators monitor it, he can help our clients navigate the complex regulatory landscape they face each step of the way. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Gendelman's career at the NRC included leadership roles overseeing nuclear materials regulation, fuel cycle oversight, waste management and disposal, and security and enforcement matters. He also led major cases before the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board and the NRC, giving him a deep understanding of how the agency approaches oversight, investigations, and contested proceedings.

That background makes Gendelman well situated to counsel nuclear energy companies, fuel cycle operators, and technology developers on regulatory enforcement, licensing and related disputes, and compliance strategy.

Gendelman arrives at Greenberg Traurig just as a series of global trends converge to push energy producers toward nuclear power, including major investments from energy consumers and generators, new technologies designed to streamline and secure nuclear energy processes, and widespread revisions to the government regulations affecting the sector.

"There's a unique opportunity right now to expand nuclear energy, and clients need help navigating that terrain," Gendelman said. "I joined Greenberg Traurig because it provides me and my clients the freedom to work closely with lawyers in other offices and practices. This industry requires that holistic approach, since a client may need a nuclear regulatory expert one day and an M&A specialist the next. This firm's platform provides clients with a wide range of services globally, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

With Gendelman's addition, Greenberg Traurig has welcomed more than 20 shareholders, of counsel, and senior policy professionals to its Washington, D.C., office since the start of 2025, reflecting one of the most sustained periods of strategic growth in the office's history. Those arrivals include Co-Chair of the Federal Government Law & Policy Practice Christopher DeLacy; Co-Chairs of the National Security Group E. Patrick Gilman and Daniel Sennott; Government Law & Policy Shareholder Joel E. Roberson, Senior Directors Misha Lehrer and Matthew P. Satterley, and Assistant Director James K. Hickey; Environmental Practice Shareholder Stacey Bosshardt and Of Counsel Edward Roggenkamp; Financial Regulatory & Compliance Of Counsel Noah N. Gillespie; Gaming Shareholder Rajat R. Shah; International Trade Shareholder Luciano Racco; National Security Group Shareholder Neal Higgins and Of Counsel Joshua W. Johnson; Space & Satellite Shareholder Dr. Michael C. Mineiro; Telecommunications Shareholder Kathryne C. Dickerson; State Attorneys General Practice Shareholders Douglas Gansler and Stephen Ruckman; and State & Local Tax (SALT) Shareholder John Ormonde, among others.

Gendelman is admitted to practice in Connecticut, and not admitted to practice in the District of Columbia. His practice in Washington, D.C., is limited to federal courts and agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP