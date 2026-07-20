2 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Shortlisted for 2026 New York Legal Awards

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Richard C. Kim and Amanda L. Rudolf have been shortlisted for the 2026 New York Legal Awards. Kim is a "Best Mentor" finalist and Rudolf is a "Most Promising Newcomer" finalist.

According to the New York Law Journal, the New York Legal Awards recognize attorneys, judges, law firms, and legal departments for dedication, innovation, and leadership in New York's legal community. Winners will be announced Sept. 3 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.

Kim is co-chair of the firm's Global Finance Practice and co-chair of the New York Corporate Practice. He focuses his practice on debt financing transactions, representing private equity sponsors, public and private borrowers, lead arrangers, and lenders. Kim is associate hiring co-chair and career development liaison for the New York office. He also serves as a board member for Lawyers Alliance for New York and co-chair of the firm's Asian American Affinity Group.

Rudolf, an associate in the firm's Real Estate Practice in New York, represents clients in complex commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, development, and real estate finance matters. Amanda is part of Greenberg Traurig's New York Associate Liaison Group, which serves as a bridge between shareholders, firm leaders, and associates through monthly social and development programming. She also helped lead the firm's team for New York Cycle for Survival, a charity event supporting rare cancer research.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP