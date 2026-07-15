Greenberg Traurig Helps Advance Denver Summit FC's Stadium Vision from Centennial Debut to Santa Fe Yards

Summit's First Match July 18 at Centennial Stadium Marks Latest Milestone in Club's Development Efforts

DENVER, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Denver Summit FC, Colorado's National Women's Soccer League franchise, in the development of its training facility and interim stadium in Centennial and continues to advise the club on development of its permanent home stadium and adjacent mixed-use district in Denver's Santa Fe Yards area.

DenverReal Estate Shareholders Kevin H. Kelley and Andrea Austin represented the Summit in land use, development, and public-private partnership agreements and other real estate matters related to development of the club's training facility and interim stadium.

The Summit's training facility debuted earlier this summer, and the club will play its first match at its interim Centennial Stadium home July 18.

The firm negotiated agreements with the Cherry Creek School District in connection with a public-private partnership that includes the interim stadium, Summit's practice fields, fields shared with the school district, and a community benefits agreement promoting partnership initiatives in education and health and wellness.

"The opening of the training facility and interim stadium marks another important milestone for Denver Summit FC," Kelley and Austin said in a joint statement. "We are proud to continue working with the Summit as the club advances its vision for bringing the first women's professional soccer team to Colorado."

Last year, Greenberg Traurig represented the Summit in securing Denver City Council approvals for the club's permanent stadium in Santa Fe Yards, including rezoning and related agreements supporting the project and its financing structure. The firm continues to advise the team on matters related to the permanent stadium's construction, adjacent mixed-use district, and construction financing. Sitework for the permanent stadium is expected to begin later this year.

Both Austin and Kelley are members of the firm's Sports Facilities & Entertainment Venues Practice, which advises professional sports teams, developers, investors, and public entities on the development, financing, construction, and operation of sports and entertainment venues and related mixed-use projects.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP