Greenberg Traurig Advises The Gores Group on Sale of Imagine Communications to Lumine Group

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP, a global law firm with over fifty offices worldwide, advised The Gores Group, a global investment firm, in the sale of its portfolio company Imagine Communications Holdings Inc. to Lumine Group Inc. (TSXV: LMN).

Imagine Communications is a global provider of video connectivity solutions, channel origination software and hardware, and advertising management and monetization solutions.

Lumine Group acquires companies in the media and communications software industry and has a "buy-and-hold-forever" business philosophy. The acquisition of Imagine Communications deepens Lumine Group's presence across the media supply chain domain, according to the company's press release.

The Greenberg Traurig team advising The Gores Group was led by Los Angeles and Orange County Corporate Shareholder Joe Awad and included Corporate Associates Monika Kluziak, Ximena Lastra, and Hunter Petlansky in Dallas, and Jessica Lee in Los Angeles. Other team members included Antitrust & Competition Shareholder Stephen M. Pepper in New York; Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Todd Basile in Dallas; Benefits & Compensation Shareholder August Huelle in New York; Tax Shareholder Jeffrey K. Ekeberg in Chicago; and Labor & Employment Shareholder Keshia M. Tiemann and Banking & Financial Services Associate Frank A. Montes de Oca in Orlando.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP