2 Leading Tucson Area Mortgage Professionals Join Forces With Nationwide Lender CrossCountry Mortgage

Sundt's CrossCountry Mortgage branch is located at 4280 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 107, Tucson, AZ 85718. Polder's branch is at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 700, Tucson, AZ 85711.

Sundt is Arizona's #3 loan originator and is ranked 24th nationally for most loans closed, according to the Scotsman Guide 2021 Top Originators list. He shares his mortgage knowledge weekly on "Tucson Home Solutions," airing Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on KNST AM 790.

"I've always wanted what's best for my clients," Sundt said. "Although I enjoyed a long, successful association with my previous company, I knew if I could create an even better customer experience, I had to pursue it. I've found that at CrossCountry Mortgage."

Polder, who has 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry and is a certified instructor in real estate education, said: "Our team is excited about joining a company that is so forward thinking in terms of home financing. CrossCountry is offering self-employed borrowers, real estate investors, high net worth clients and jumbo borrowers some of the best products I have seen."

Established in 2003, CrossCountry Mortgage serves clients in all 50 states through a network of more than 500 branches. The company, which this year was recognized for the eighth time on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private enterprises, offers an extensive portfolio of lending solutions tailored to the needs of buyers, sellers and realtors.

By joining the CrossCountry Mortgage team, The Sundt Team and Polder Group now have access to leading-edge products, technologies and other support necessary to provide clients with a fast, efficient, stress-free mortgage process.

"Jerry and Derrick represent the gold standard for residential mortgages in Southern Arizona," said Ron Leonhardt, Jr., founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "Their focus on customer service sets them apart, and the advantages they provide will continue to grow with our strong support."

To contact The Sundt Team, call (520) 500-5626. Polder Group can be reached at (520) 495-0222.

To learn more about CrossCountry Mortgage, visit www.crosscountrymortgage.com.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage