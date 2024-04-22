CrossCountry Mortgage Introduces CCM EasyGreen, A New Way to Save Money and the Environment

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender, has launched CCM EasyGreen. The innovative mortgage product allows borrowers to save money by using energy-efficient appliances and making eco-friendly improvements to their homes. The product is available for qualified home purchasers as well as to those seeking to make eco-improvements for their current home.

"With CCM EasyGreen, borrowers not only reduce their carbon footprint but also enjoy the benefits of a lower interest rate on their mortgage," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "By implementing energy-saving measures, such as replacing old appliances with energy-efficient appliances, borrowers can potentially save thousands of dollars over the life of their mortgage."

Features include:

Finance the cost of energy-efficient appliances/home improvements

Save money on utility bills with increased energy efficiency

Use for a purchase or refinance

Available for primary residence only

Income limits apply

CCM EasyGreen also provides borrowers with a Loan Level Price Adjustment waiver, which may result in a lower interest rate.

To learn more about CCM EasyGreen and how it can help borrowers save money and the environment, contact a CCM loan officer.

