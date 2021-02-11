2 New Home Communities Now Selling in the Des Moines Area

Shop new homes by Century Complete in Des Moines and Pleasantville

Feb 11, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, recently celebrated the Grand Opening of two new communities in the Des Moines area: Brook Landing in Des Moines, and Springview in Pleasantville. Both communities feature new single-family homes from the company's Century Complete brand—a pioneer and national leader in online homebuying. Through its innovative online "Buy Now" process, Century Complete makes it easy to find and purchase a quality new home in just a few clicks.

Explore both communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/DesMoinesMetro.

COMMUNITY INFORMATION

Brook Landing: Des Moines, Iowa
E. 54th Court and Brookview Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317

  • New single-family homes from the mid $200s
  • Single- and two-story homes with unfinished basements
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet
  • Granite countertops, main-level vinyl flooring, stainless-steel appliances and more included
  • Close to outlet shopping, downtown Des Moines, Adventureland Park, Des Moines Art Center, historic East Village and more
  • Closing cost assistance available!

Springview: Pleasantville, Iowa
Pleasantville Lagoon Road, Pleasantville, IA 50225

  • New single-family homes from the mid $200s
  • Single- and two-story homes with unfinished basements
  • 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet
  • Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included
  • Quick access to notable schools, town square, Indianola and downtown Des Moines
  • Closing cost assistance available!

Sales Studio:
3160 8th Street Southwest, Suite J
Altoona, IA 50009

For more information, call 515.650.2952.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

