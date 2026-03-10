Century Living Acquires Site for Luxury Apartments in Denver's LoHi Neighborhood

High-end, amenitized project will include a pool, sun deck and select loft units

DENVER, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that Century Living, the Company's multi-family arm, acquired a shovel-ready development site at 33rd Avenue and Mariposa Street in Denver's sought-after LoHi neighborhood from development firm Elevation Development Group. Going forward, Century Living will serve as the developer and general contractor on the project—named The Stevie—with groundbreaking this week and units expected to deliver for leasing in 2028.

Rendering for The Stevie Apartment Community | Luxury Apartments in Denver’s LoHi Neighborhood by Century Living

Elevation began the permitting process for the luxury apartment community in 2021, which enabled the deal with Century Living to come complete with land, architectural and engineering plans, and all entitlements and permits.

"This is a unique opportunity to deliver brand-new, high-quality housing to one of Denver's most valued neighborhoods," said Jim Francescon, an executive at Century Communities. "With premium amenities and luxury units, The Stevie will provide an elevated quality of living with immediate access to everything LoHi and surrounding neighborhoods have to offer."

Additional Project Details:

Five-story building

116-unit, luxury boutique apartment community (including select loft units)

Amenities will include a pool, sun deck, fitness center, and resident lounges

First-level garage plus underground parking

Walking distance to notable restaurants, shops, and parks

Quick access to I-25 and Union Station

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

