2 People Injured in Truck Accident on S.H. 302 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends its support to the individuals involved in a two-truck accident that occurred on April 3, 2024, around 9:30 a.m. along State Highway 302 in Ector County, TX . Two people sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Ector County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, a 54-year-old man was traveling east in a Freightliner on S.H. 302 in the vicinity west of Tripp Avenue when the accident occurred.

Simultaneously, a Kenworth truck occupied by a 56-year-old man and a 23-year-old man was attempting to merge into the eastbound lanes of the highway from Yukon Road. Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be determined, the Kenworth failed to yield the right of way at a yield sign, entering the highway at an unsafe time. This resulted in a collision between the front-end of the Freightliner and the back-end of the Kenworth.

The man from the Freightliner was reportedly seriously injured, while the 56-year-old from the Kenworth suffered moderate injuries. They were each transported to a local medical facility by EMS to receive necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported and the accident is still under investigation.

