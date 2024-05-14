One Injured in Motorcycle vs. Truck Accident on Dallas North Tollway

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends its concern and support to the victim involved in a motorcycle versus truck accident that occurred on March 22, 2024, around 5:30 p.m. along the Dallas North Tollway in Dallas, TX. The motorcyclist sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Accident in Dallas:

According to authorities, an International box truck was traveling in the center of the three northbound lanes on the Dallas North Tollway, approaching the exit ramp for Frankford Road when the accident occurred.

Officials report that, for reasons yet to be determined, the truck made a sudden lane change to the right from the center lane, crossing the right-most lane and the gore area to take the exit. In the process, it allegedly collided with a motorcycle occupied by a 35-year-old man, who was also apparently taking the Frankford Road exit. The impact caused the motorcycle and its rider to flip several times before coming to rest on the right shoulder of the exit ramp. The truck came to a stop in the gore area between the ramp and the main lanes of the tollway.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries due to the wreck and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services for necessary treatment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and further details aren't available.

