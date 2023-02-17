$20,000.00 a Bottle Mezcal Sells Out Opening Night

American Fine Art has paired two rising stars, anonymous urban artist AtZ and Kimo Sabe Mezcal.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the booming mezcal market, Kimo Sabe Mezcal launched the first original graffiti art collection. The unique and original bottles are as extraordinary as the brand itself. Developed in collaboration with American Fine Art, America's Fine Art Gallery and anonymous superstar urban artist AtZ, who is exclusively represented by American Fine Art, Inc. This one-of-a-kind offering combines the tradition of premium mezcal with the intersection of Modern world class art and the NFT.

Original paintings and bottles by AtZ for the Kimo Sabe Mezcal Collection Fine Art Collectors Savor Their Acquisition at American Fine Art, Inc.

After months of preparation Kimo Sabe revealed the collection by AtZ which was assembled, barrels and all, at American Fine Art for a private event only days ago, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The One-of-a-kind series featured just 20 bottles priced at $20,000 each—all of which sold out on opening night!

"Kimo Sabe and our creative partners wanted the bottles and the artwork to be as varied as the aged agave flavors that go into our award winning mezcal," said Jim Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of Kimo Inc. "On opening night, collectors and spirit aficionados were overwhelmed by the beauty and electricity of the collection. The vision was to create a series of original Bottles that combine art, culture, and mastery."

American Fine Art has represented the greatest artists from around the globe including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Andy Warhol, Banksy and now AtZ. Even though the collection is now sold out Kimo will soon be unveiling their next project "Sacred Heritage Collection" of original hand-crafted indigenous healing art on bottles of its rare 6-and-a-half-year-old Anejo.

To learn more about American Fine Art and the ATZ collection or the collectible art series from Kimo Sabe Mezcal visit warhol.me or contact the gallery directly at 800 466 8276, 480.990.1200. American Fine Art is located in the heart of the Old Town arts district in Scottsdale Arizona at 3908 North Scottsdale Road.

Contact:

Courtney Hood

4809901200

[email protected]

SOURCE American Fine Art, Inc.