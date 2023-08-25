20 Realtors® Recognized as Florida Realtors® Board Certified Professionals

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "best of the best" – that's what 20 Realtors in communities across Florida now can claim, having earned their endorsement as a Florida Board Certified Professional.

"How do you easily identify the top professionals in our field?" asked Florida Realtors 2023 President G. Mike McGraw, a broker-associate with RE/MAX Central Realty in Orlando. "As one of the largest professions in our state, we need to promote Realtor members that work at the highest levels of professionalism – and we accomplish this with our new Florida Realtors Board Certified Professional program."

The members of Florida Realtors' inaugural class of Board Certified Professionals are: Gia Arvin (2023 Florida Realtors president-elect) and Scott Arvin, both from the Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors; Desiree Avila, Miami Association of Realtors; Lisa Baltozar, Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors; Jaime Caballero, Key West Association of Realtors; Deb Duvall, Martin County Realtors of the Treasure Coast; Aminta Goynes, Greater Tampa Realtors; Adam Gurske, Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors; Adam Jonas, Pinellas Realtor Organization/Central Pasco Realtor Organization; Sandy Kishton, Lake City Board of Realtors; Dan Lopez, Orlando Regional Realtor Association; Stacy Plean, Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors; Robin Raiff and Vicky Lee Santana, both from the Realtors Association of Indian River County; Pam Smith, Pensacola Association of Realtors; Stacy Stahl, Key West Association of Realtors; Heather Swanson, Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors; Tahlia Urbanati, Naples Area Board of Realtors; John Waas, Pensacola Association of Realtors; and Kara Wisely, Realtors Association of Lake and Sumter County.

An advisory group on industry professionalism led to the development of the Board Certified Professional program. With so many new licensees entering the profession each year, certification was deemed necessary, not only to honor those working at the peak of their profession, but also to create a benchmark for new Realtors to work toward.

Realtor members had to demonstrate a high level of proficiency in four key areas: an in-depth knowledge of the contractual details of a real estate transaction, education, community service and supporting homeownership through advocacy efforts.

"A Florida Realtors Board Certified Professional is a Realtor that has earned the distinction of high competence and professionalism through ongoing work in sales, volunteerism, advocacy and ethical treatment of the public, consumers and other Realtors," said Stacy Stahl, chair of the Board Certified Professionalism Endorsement Trustee Group.

McGraw added, "Taking the time and effort to increase professionalism is not only the right thing to do, it strengthens the value of being a Realtor and a member of our local, state and national organizations. Ultimately, it is for the benefit of homebuyers and sellers, who gain peace of mind from knowing they're working with consummate professionals. We're proud of our first group of Florida Realtors Board Certified Professionals for going above and beyond to demonstrate their professionalism and dedication to helping make the dream of home and property ownership come true."

Florida Realtors Board Certified Professional program is currently geared toward associates, with a broker option expected as a next step.

