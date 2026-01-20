20 Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Attorneys honored by Illinois Super Lawyers

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.

Jan 20, 2026, 13:17 ET

Managing Equity Partner Patrick A. Salvi among Top 3 Super Lawyers in Illinois

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nineteen Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. attorneys have been honored by Illinois Super Lawyers as 2026 "Super Lawyers" and "Rising Stars." Each year, no more than five percent of Illinois lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers list. The Rising Stars list, a distinction for attorneys who are 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less, includes no more than 2.5% of lawyers in the state.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country.

The Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys who were named to the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers list include:

  • Patrick A. Salvi (Top 3)
  • Patrick A. Salvi II (Top 100)
  • Matthew L. Williams (Top 100)
  • Tara R. Devine (Top 50 Women, Top 100)
  • Jennifer L. Ashley (Top 50 Women)
  • Heidi L. Wickstrom (Top 50 Women)
  • Thomas R. Mulroy III
  • Aaron D. Boeder
  • Lance D. Northcutt
  • David J. Rashid
  • Rob L. Kohen
  • John A. Mennie

Attorneys named to the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers – Rising Stars list include:

  • Brian L. Salvi
  • Eirene N. Salvi
  • Michael J. Schostok
  • Jaclyn J. Kurth
  • Emily T. Art
  • Kristen M. Stoicescu
  • David L. Duran
  • Marisa A. Gelabert

Additionally, firm founder Patrick A. Salvi was listed among the Top 3 Illinois Super Lawyers; Partners Patrick A. Salvi II, Matthew L. Williams and Tara R. Devine were listed in the 2026 Top 100, and Partners Jennifer L. Ashley, Tara Devine and Heidi L. Wickstrom were among the Top 50 female attorneys for 2026.

