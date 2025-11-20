Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard promotes John A. Mennie to Partner

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois personal injury and medical malpractice law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. is pleased to announce attorney John A. Mennie has been promoted to Partner.

John A. Mennie joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. in 2014 as a staff attorney and was promoted to associate in 2016. Named Partner in November 2025, Mr. Mennie concentrates his practice on catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death and mass tort cases. Throughout his time with the firm, he has recovered more than $225 million on behalf of his deserving clients. Most recently, Mr. Mennie was part of a trial team that won a $52 million jury verdict for the family of an 88-year-old man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that also left his adult son seriously injured.

In his first trial with the firm, Mr. Mennie obtained a $1.6 million verdict in a wrongful death case, the highest recorded verdict in Stephenson County. In recognition of his outstanding work on the trial, Mr. Mennie was honored with a Trial Lawyer Excellence Award presented by the Jury Verdict Reporter, a division of Law Bulletin Media.

Mr. Mennie has also obtained several noteworthy verdicts and settlements, including an $18.5 million settlement on behalf of a child who suffered serious brain injury due to a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of meningitis.

Mr. Mennie received his law degree from Western Michigan University's Thomas M. Cooley Law School and his bachelor's degree in history from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. He holds memberships in the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the Lake County Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the American Association for Justice.

"When we announced John was being promoted to Partner, everyone in attendance cheered like the Bears had just won the Super Bowl… I've never seen anything quite like that reaction," said TJ Saye, the firm's COO. "That's not just a testament to John's hard work and great lawyering, but also because he's an outstanding person—beloved by everyone who knows him. We are very proud to have John on our team."

SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.