Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. Surpasses $3 Billion in Verdicts and Settlements

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C is proud to announce the firm has recovered more than $3 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of their injured clients.

This milestone, obtained by attorneys in the firm's Chicago and Lake County offices, includes nearly 400 cases with verdicts or settlements of $1 million or more. Some of the firm's largest cases include:

$363 million jury verdict (2022) for a woman who was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer after living in close proximity to a Willowbrook medical device sterilization plant. The case was the first to go to trial against operators of the Willowbrook Sterigenics plant, which had more than 760 lawsuits filed against it for toxic emissions.

$148 million jury verdict (2017) on behalf of a young woman who was paralyzed from the waist down when a poorly maintained pedestrian shelter collapsed on her at O'Hare International Airport. The verdict is the highest personal injury compensatory verdict in the history of Illinois and includes $56 million for future loss of a normal life, $32 million for future medical expenses and $30 million for future pain and suffering.

$79.85 million jury verdict (2024) for the family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed following a 2020 police pursuit in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood initiated by the Chicago Police Department. The crash also left the girl's father and younger brother seriously injured. According to the Jury Verdict Reporter, the verdict is the highest reported Illinois verdict for a police pursuit crash.

$75.8 million jury verdict (2024) for a young girl who suffered a brain injury and severe physical injuries at birth, requiring lifelong care. Attorneys asserted the obstetricians negligently sought to turn the baby when there was no indication to do so, the on-duty resident was not properly supervised, and excessive force was applied during birth.

$52.1 million jury verdict (2025) on behalf of the family of an 88-year-old man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Stockton, Illinois that also left his adult son seriously injured. The crash involved a semi-truck owned by Panera Bread that was susceptible to "off tracking." Attorneys claimed the driver should have taken precautionary measures to avoid this and Panera should have provided more adequate training of the driver.

Founded in 1982, Salvi Schostok & Pritchard has earned a reputation as one of the top-ranked firms in Illinois, with more than 20 lawyers and 35 staff members. In both 2024 and 2025, the firm earned the Top Spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's annual Settlement Report, which ranks Illinois law firms by total settlement amounts reported to the Jury Verdict Reporter.

SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.