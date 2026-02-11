20 Texas Schools Partner with Superior HealthPlan and The Centene Foundation to Address Social Isolation with No One Eats Alone Initiative

More than 1 million students in the U.S. will participate in the program, organized by Sandy Hook Promise.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past decade, Superior HealthPlan ("Superior"), a leading managed care organization in Texas and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), has worked with local schools to bring the No One Eats Alone® (NOEA) program to Texas students. This February, Superior is partnering with 20 schools to host events to help young people better understand the effects of social isolation. The Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene, sponsors the program.

"The No One Eats Alone® program has been incredibly impactful since we introduced the initiative to Texas schools ten years ago," said Mitch Wasden, Superior HealthPlan president and CEO. "By providing students with meaningful tools to recognize and address social isolation, we can help them better understand the issues their peers may be experiencing and support them in creating a more connected, inclusive community."

The participating schools in Texas are:

All Hands Cultural Community Center, Wichita Falls Arnold Elementary School, San Antonio Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin – Wilkerson Club, Odessa Brittany and Devin's Angels Mentorship Program, Lubbock Communities in Schools, Waco Family and Youth Success Program, Tyler Hamlin Middle School, Corpus Christi Las Yescas Elementary School, San Benito Liberty Memorial Middle School, Los Fresnos Los Cuates Middle School, Los Fresnos Mary Hoge Middle School, Weslaco Martin Middle School, Corpus Christi Moody High School, Corpus Christi Odom Elementary School, Austin Palm Grove Elementary School, Brownsville Resaca Middle School, Brownsville Robert Rojas Elementary School, Socorro Sam Houston Elementary School, Harlingen Sam Houston Elementary School, Houston Santa Rosa Middle School, Santa Rosa

According to the Centers for Disease Control, social isolation and loneliness put a person at risk of developing serious mental and physical health conditions. The NOEA program was identified by former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy as an effective peer-led program that helps build self-esteem and social connections.

The NOEA program targets the unique developmental needs of 5th through 8th grade students, who often struggle with social skills and belonging, especially in the lunchroom. The program combines interactive lessons, art projects, and peer leadership units to help students understand and respect differences, find common ground, and connect with and stand up for their classmates.

The No One Eats Alone® program is offered to schools across the country by Sandy Hook Promise. Learn more at https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/.

About Superior HealthPlan

For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,600 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $12.3 million in grants, sponsorships, and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com .

About the Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's mission-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social drivers of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services, and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

About Sandy Hook Promise

The Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund (SHPAF) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization committed to protecting all children from gun violence in schools, homes, and communities. The SHP Action Fund advances a holistic policy platform that promotes gun safety, youth mental health, and violence prevention education. The organization works at the state and federal level to pass nonpartisan legislation through inclusive partnerships, diverse grassroots education, and community mobilization. It is part of Sandy Hook Promise, founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

