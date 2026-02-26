20 YEARS, 200-PLUS LOCATIONS: GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL CELEBRATES PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY

Industry-leading children's swim school franchise honors two decades of water safety excellence while splashing into 2026 with record-breaking growth

TROY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the nation's premier children's swim school franchise, marks two decades of excellence in water safety, having grown from a single-location school in Birmingham, Michigan, into a nationwide authority that delivers confidence and life-saving swim instruction to children across North America.

Founded by Jenny and Chris McCuiston to disrupt a fragmented industry, the first Goldfish Swim School opened its doors on March 20, 2006, after two years of extensive research and the development of its iconic "beach house" aesthetic. The Birmingham flagship, located in a community within Metro Detroit, was an instant powerhouse, quickly attracting a strong and growing base of weekly swimmers.

"Goldfish wasn't built to be just another swim school; it was built to solve a crisis," said Goldfish Swim School co-founder and visionary Jenny McCuiston. "Our 20th anniversary is so much more than a celebration of a business. It also celebrates the more than 11 million potentially life-saving swimming lessons provided to date, with thousands of children benefiting every year from our Science of SwimPlay® curriculum and the dedication of our franchise partners."

To celebrate this milestone and express the company's appreciation for the community that first supported the Goldfish Swim School mission, the original Birmingham school will host "20 Days of Fishaways" beginning Sunday, March 1, on its local social media channels. Current, future and past members within the Metro Detroit community are welcome to participate and can enter daily online. The celebration culminates with grand-prize announcements on the official anniversary, March 20. Exciting giveaway items include:

A Yeti Roadie® 15 Hard Cooler

Exclusive 20th anniversary VIP swag and private lesson packs

Gifts from local Birmingham businesses, including one month of unlimited play at Fascination Factory and yoga sessions from Born Yoga

From its humble beginnings as a single school, Goldfish Swim School has expanded to over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. The brand continues to grow, with many new schools anticipated to open throughout 2026 and more than 150 agreements currently in place to develop additional schools in the coming years.

"Growing from a single school into the leading national swim school franchise reflects the trust parents place in our mission," said Goldfish Swim School CEO and co-founder Chris McCuiston. "As we scale, we seek high-caliber, mission-driven operators who go above and beyond for every swimmer, every family and every team member because that's the Goldfish Way. The proof is in our franchisees: passionate leaders who live our values, deliver the Golden Experience and build thriving schools that make waves in their communities."

For more information on registration or programs, visit goldfishswimschool.com or call 248-243-4897. Follow Goldfish Swim School - Birmingham on social media via Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Franchise opportunities remain in multiple markets, including various locations in California, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, as well as Dallas; Denver; Jackson, Mississippi; and Nashville, Tennessee. Find more information on franchising opportunities or call 248-801-1850.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to over 200 schools in over 40 states and Canada, with an additional 150-plus in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 78 overall in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for 10 consecutive years, was ranked No. 30 in Franchise Times' 2025 Fast & Serious List and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2026.

