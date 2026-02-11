Goldfish Swim School Announces Intensive Jump Start Clinics to Tackle Post-Winter "Swim Skill Hibernation"

North America's top Swim School urges vital safety refresh before Spring Break as drowning remains leading threat to children

TROY, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families plan for Spring Break travel to warm destinations, Goldfish Swim School , North America's leading swim school for infants and children, is issuing a startling warning of the "skill gap," created by seasonal breaks, putting children at risk. Drowning remains the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1- 4 and the second leading cause of injury death for children 5 -14. Therefore, swim experts are urging parents to prioritize water readiness before heading to the beach or pool.

For many families, the transition from heavy winter coats to warm weather destinations happens overnight, but swim skills don't return as quickly. The Goldfish Swim School team of experts warns of vital safety skills "hibernating" during the winter months, with children losing the muscle memory and confidence required for safer water interaction.

To address these risks, Goldfish Swim School offers its one-of-a-kind Jump Start Clinics . These clinics offer four or five consecutive days of intensive swim lessons designed to sharpen skills quickly, rebuild water stamina, and refresh vital safety maneuvers just in time for Spring Break travel.

"Water safety skills are important all year round, but we know in the colder months maintaining them often takes a back seat to school and winter sports," said Dr. Molly O'Shea, Goldfish Swim School's official pediatrician. "As we head into Spring Break 2026, we want to get ahead of the 'skill gap' where kids are eager to jump into vacation pools but haven't been in the water for months. Drowning is preventable, and our goal is to bridge that gap before families head out to their favorite destination."

"Formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88% in children ages 1-4," added Jenny McCuiston, Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "And a staggering 88% of child drownings occur with at least one adult present , often because of passive supervision or distractions. With so many families heading to the beach or other water related destinations this year, these Jump Start Clinics are the best way to ensure your child's water skills are sharp and their safety instincts are top-of-mind."

Dr. Molly O'Shea and the Goldfish Swim School team of water safety experts are available to share important water safety tips, reminders, and a pre-travel safety checklist to help families prepare for safer Spring Break travel in and around water.

