200 Boys & Girls Club Youth, Detroit City Council, Comcast to Participate in Field Day, Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony Watch Party

Comcast, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan bring the excitement of the Olympic Games to Detroit

DETROIT, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan are teaming up to bring the thrill and excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 to more than 200 children in Detroit.

Boys & Girls Club members from across the city will watch the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony and participate in a Field Day – including flag football, soccer, basketball, volleyball, and track and field events – at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan's Dick and Sandy Dauch Campus.

Boys & Girls Club members pose with Olympic-themed medals and laptops donated by Comcast at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Dick & Sandy Dauch Club in Detroit, Michigan.

"At BGCSM, we are dedicated to empowering youth through our 3C Sports programming, which promotes physical fitness, behavioral health and critical life skills. Our longstanding partnership with Comcast furthers our mission, and we are thrilled to collaborate on this event," said Shawn H. Wilson, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan. "Comcast bringing the excitement of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 to over 200 BGCSM youth in Detroit is a testament to the positive impact we can achieve together. We look forward to the community's engagement and support."

Detroit City Council members Fred Durhal III, District 7, and Mary Waters, Detroit City Council At Large, will also participate in the Field Day activities, from refereeing basketball games to timing track and field events.

"As Detroiters cheer on athletes hailing from across Michigan, it's even more meaningful that we can share in bringing the inspiration of the Olympics closer to home," said Detroit City Council Member Fred Durhal III, District 7. "Comcast has been supporting children in Detroit for many years with Lift Zones and digital skills education, and their partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan is a gold-medal example of how corporations and community organizations can come together to achieve more."

Field day participants – made up of Club members ranging from 6 to 16 years old – will receive a medal for competing, as well as a laptop donated by Comcast to power their own future of possibilities.

"The Olympics are a source of inspiration for so many and the perfect example of what it means to achieve your best. Watching these athletes live their dreams this summer can ignite the same sense of possibility in all of us," said Craig D'Agostini, Comcast vice president, government & regulatory affairs. "We're proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan to help the next generation – the Team of Tomorrow – unlock a future of unlimited possibilities here in Detroit, and around the U.S."

The laptop donation is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to help advance digital equity and economic mobility in Detroit and communities across the country.

Comcast is an official partner of Team USA through 2028, when the Games return to America in Los Angeles. NBC serves as the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony will kick off today at 1:30 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

To learn more about Comcast's work in Michigan, visit https://michigan.comcast.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

Founded in 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) serves 15,000 youth, families, and entrepreneurs annually in neighborhoods throughout Southeastern Michigan. BGCSM has reimagined the future of after-school programming by focusing on the root cause of issues facing our community, which is poverty. BGCSM's mission is to ensure youth leave our Clubs career, start up and homeowner ready.

