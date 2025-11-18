Hispanic Center of Western Michigan Receives $50,000 in Grants from Comcast to Support Digital Literacy, Job Readiness Training

Grant will fund foundational digital literacy workshops and job readiness programing for residents in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it has awarded $50,000 in grants to the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, a Grand Rapids-based community organization dedicated to serving the needs of the Latino and broader community through family support, workforce development, and youth education programs.

The grant will support the Center's Digital Opportunity Programming initiative, which provides residents with essential digital literacy training and integrated job readiness instruction. Participants will gain foundational technology skills through workshops covering computer and software navigation, internet safety, digital communication tools, and cloud-based collaboration platforms. These skills will be paired with job readiness coaching focused on adaptability, problem-solving, and effective communication in digital work environments.

"Our mission is to ensure that every individual in our community has access to the tools and knowledge needed to secure employment and thrive in today's increasingly digital world," said Melissa Boughner, President of the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan. "This generous support from Comcast allows us to expand our reach and equip more residents with the confidence and skills needed to succeed."

Since 1978, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan offers a wide range of services to help all individuals and families navigate employment, education, and social services—promoting self-sufficiency and long-term community well-being.

"We're proud to support the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan in its mission to empower residents with the digital skills needed to succeed in today's workforce," said Craig D'Agostini, Vice President of External and Government Affairs, Comcast Heartland Region. "By investing in digital literacy and job readiness, we're helping to create pathways to opportunity and economic mobility for individuals and families across West Michigan."

This grant is a part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to provide digital opportunity and advance economic mobility. Comcast partners with local community organizations to offer free internet access and support vital programs, which provide participants with digital literacy training and digital navigation services to expand their world with unlimited possibilities.

About Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

Founded in 1978, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan provides holistic support to the Hispanic community across Greater West Michigan. Located in the heart of Grand Rapids' Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the Center serves over 30,000 individuals each year through Family Support Services, Workforce and Talent Development, Youth and Education, and Legal Services. With a bilingual and multicultural team, the Hispanic Center works to advance equity, self-sufficiency, and prosperity for all. To learn more or get involved, visit www.hispanic-center.org.

