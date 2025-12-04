Comcast Expands Ultra-Fast, Reliable Internet to More Than 2,600 Homes and Businesses in Okeechobee County, Florida

Tech leader's sizable investment brings rural communities new high-speed connectivity options

OKEECHOBEE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful new Internet network is now online in parts of Okeechobee County, Florida. More than 2,600 homes and businesses can now access Xfinity and Comcast Business services. This network expansion is part of the technology company's ongoing efforts to bring ultra-fast, reliable connectivity to more rural communities across the state.

"This is a tremendous win for Okeechobee County. We're thrilled to see Comcast expanding their network to more and more corners of our beautiful community. Infrastructure investments like this truly change lives," said Terry Burroughs, Okeechobee County Commissioner for District 4. "For many residents, this will be the first time they can access high-speed Internet at home. Whether they're learning new skills online, applying for jobs, or using telemedicine, they'll now be able to fully participate in our digital world."

This new, next-generation network will provide access to ultra-fast Internet, offering gigabit+ speeds to residential and business customers.

"Easy access to high-speed Internet is a must nowadays for economic prosperity," said Kaylee King, President of the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation. "This isn't just a quality-of-life issue. This new network is critical to attracting new businesses and supporting our existing entrepreneurs. Comcast's continued investment in Okeechobee County is welcome news and a testament to the company's commitment to expand Internet access for rural Floridians."

Construction of the fiber-rich network will continue in Okeechobee County through 2026, expanding Internet access to an additional 500 homes and businesses. The projects are made possible thanks to a public-private partnership with the state of Florida's Broadband Opportunity Program and Capital Projects Fund.

"We're honored to be able to bring ultra-fast, reliable Internet to even more residents of Okeechobee County," said Kristeen Cominiello, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region. "Every day, we're working to bring our services to more communities and families across the Sunshine State. We're committed to earning their business and trust by delivering the connectivity and reliability they need and deserve."

Xfinity for Okeechobee County Homes

Comcast's residential services are marketed under Xfinity, and consumers in Okeechobee County will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet, video, mobile, voice and home security. With fast Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business for Okeechobee County Businesses

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

Accessing Affordable Internet

Comcast is committed to making Internet accessible and affordable across communities in Florida. Since 2011, the technology leader has offered Internet Essentials. The program provides low-cost Internet service, digital skills training and subsidized computers to eligible income-constrained households. Internet Essentials has helped hundreds of thousands of Floridians since its launch in 2011, including students, senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities enrolled in public assistance programs and more.

How to Find Comcast in Okeechobee County

Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their addresses for additional details on service availability. Comcast's expansion in Okeechobee County is one of many recent projects in the region, which also include expansions in Coral Springs, Citrus County and Havana, FL.

