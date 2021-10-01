20/15 Visioneers Is Hosting the World's First Cloud Lab/HTE/Lab Automation Conference

HEREFORD, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers LLC., a leading, advanced science and technology management consulting and marketing company is hosting this first-ever event on October 11-13, 2021! Abstract and details here: https://20visioneers15.com/conferences

Leaders in R&D: Science, Technology, Informatics, and Change Management Cloud Labs, Robotic Augmentation, and Lab Automation Excellence

As industry evangelists and consultants for Cloud Labs, High Throughput Experimentation, and Lab Automation, 20/15 Visioneers believes this conference is important to show how the synergies of these technologies are important in the advancement of high-quality science. This conference will bring together experts in these fields to discuss and demonstrate their cutting-edge work and advancements and the impact they are making. "We know the Lab of the Future is here NOW and issues like "reproducibility in science" and poor data and process environments can quickly become a problem of the past," says John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers.

The conference will focus on innovative Partner-Vendor presentations and Researcher/Scientist presentations from academia and industry. Registration is free for attendees and non-vendor speakers. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qYbm52kCSVywhhYhsHqmJQ

Current sponsors include but are not limited to Emerald Cloud Lab (https://www.emeraldcloudlab.com/), Strateos (www.strateos.com), High Res Biosolutions (www.highresbio.com), L7 Informatics (https://www.l7informatics.com), Perkin Elmer (www.PerkinElmer.com), ACD Labs (www.acdlabs.com), BioSero (www.biosero.com), Synthace (www.synthace.com), LabVoice (www.Labvoice.com), Dotmatics (www.dotmatics.com), Arctoris (www.arctoris.com), and Zifo RnD Solutions (www.zifornd.com).

About 20/15 Visioneers

20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology management consulting think tank made up of accomplished industry hardened scientists and informaticians. We are "Visioneering" the "Lab of the Future" including next-generation science and new modality challenges and problems. Our expertise includes but is not limited to: Cloud Lab, HTE, NME (New Molecular Entity) discovery, computational sciences, scientific informatics (Bioinformatics, Microbiome, Multi-omics, New Modalities), and information technology expertise spanning over 31 years. See www.20visioneers15.com for more information.



