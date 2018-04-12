2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL's commitment to sustainability

"At PPL, we understand that we have a tremendous responsibility to deliver power safely, reliably and affordably," said William H. Spence, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of PPL Corporation. "As we make new investments, we also have a great opportunity to shape our energy future for generations to come."

As highlighted in the report, PPL is making the energy grid smarter and more resilient. It is connecting more renewables to the grid – 2 gigawatts of private solar in the U.K. alone in 2017. It is advancing research and development to enable more distributed energy resources, including energy storage and electric vehicles, to connect to the grid going forward. In addition, PPL has established a goal to cut the company's carbon dioxide emissions 70 percent from 2010 levels by 2050.

Also highlighted in the report, PPL continues to make a positive impact on the communities it serves, contributing more than $10 million to support community initiatives in 2017.

PPL presents its performance data using the Global Reporting Initiative framework, the most widely used standard for corporate responsibility reporting.

As a multinational business, PPL considered the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) as it developed its own sustainability commitments. The company considered how its commitments would support the UNSDG's utility-related goals and objectives to achieve a sustainable energy future.

PPL's 2017 sustainability report is available online at www.pplsustainability.com.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Lissette Santana, 610-774-5997

PPL Corporation

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2017-corporate-sustainability-report-highlights-ppls-commitment-to-sustainability-300629203.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Related Links

http://www.pplweb.com

