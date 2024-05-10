Rhode Island Energy and its UWUA-BUW locals reach agreement on new five-year contracts

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Energy, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), has announced it reached an agreement on new five-year contracts with the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA), AFL-CIO, Locals 310 and 310B, and Brotherhood of Utility Workers (BUW), which currently represent 526 employees.

"We value each of our employees and their dedication to serving our customers and are proud of the positive partnership between our unions and company leadership. These contracts are the result of our ongoing collaborative efforts," said Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy. "I am pleased that company and union leaders worked together to reach an agreement. We look forward to continuing our shared commitment to provide safe, reliable, sustainable and affordable energy to our customers and communities across Rhode Island."

The agreements, which extend existing contracts and will now be in effect from May 12, 2024, through May 11, 2029, both include 3% annual wage increases each year of the contracts for all employees represented by Locals 310 and 310B.

About Rhode Island Energy

Rhode Island Energy provides essential energy services to over 770,000 customers across Rhode Island through the delivery of electricity or natural gas. Our team of 1,300 employees is dedicated to helping Rhode Island customers and communities thrive, while supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future. Rhode Island Energy is part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient, and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information visit www.RIEnergy.com and stay connected on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

