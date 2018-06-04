2018 "Be Their Muscle" Nationwide Philanthropic Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a nationwide health & fitness franchise teams up with the MDA for their third annual "Be Their Muscle" philanthropic event to benefit the MDA. Burn Boot Camps will be held across the country on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 beginning at 9:00 am. All proceeds raised will benefit the MDA and their MDA Summer Camp.

"Be Their Muscle is about coming together as a community supporting families wrestling with neuromuscular disease. It gives kids a chance to be involved in something active while creating lasting relationships with our staff and clients. These kids deserve to experience life at its fullest and it is our responsibility to give back and to be active in their lives." – Devan Kline (CEO/Founder, Burn Boot Camp)