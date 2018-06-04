2018 "Be Their Muscle" Nationwide Philanthropic Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a nationwide health & fitness franchise teams up with the MDA for their third annual "Be Their Muscle" philanthropic event to benefit the MDA. Burn Boot Camps will be held across the country on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 beginning at 9:00 am. All proceeds raised will benefit the MDA and their MDA Summer Camp.
"Be Their Muscle is about coming together as a community supporting families wrestling with neuromuscular disease. It gives kids a chance to be involved in something active while creating lasting relationships with our staff and clients. These kids deserve to experience life at its fullest and it is our responsibility to give back and to be active in their lives." – Devan Kline (CEO/Founder, Burn Boot Camp)
Teaming up with the MDA to support children battling Muscular Dystrophy is a natural fit for Burn Boot Camp, its Franchisees and the Klines. Able-bodied individuals often take for granted the opportunity to push themselves and their physical boundaries each and every day, without hesitation. Burn Boot Camp aims to raise funds through this event that will give children across the country the chance to attend MDA Summer Camp where they can laugh, play and live beyond their boundaries.
Burn Boot Camp was founded in 2012 by husband and wife Devan and Morgan Kline in Huntersville, NC. The company began franchising in 2015 and now has 141 open locations in 38 states with over 366 locations under agreement to open. The Klines share a deep passion for impacting communities around the world by providing mental, physical and emotional transformations that result in lasting change.
