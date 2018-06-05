2018 Honda Accord and Odyssey Named ‘10 Best Family Cars 2018’ by Parents Magazine and Edmunds.com

To determine winners of its Best Family Cars awards, Parents magazine and Edmunds chose the winners from among 300 vehicles by considering safety ratings, car seat installation and other family-friendly features, as well as overall vehicle attributes such as driving dynamics, comfort, price and fuel efficiency. More information about the "10 Best Family Car" awards can be found at Parents.com/BestCars.

The 5th-generation Odyssey was completely redesigned for the 2018 model year raising the bar for performance, cabin quietness, family-friendly interior space, comfort and connectivity to even better meet the needs of changing American families, such as CabinWatch™, the industry's first in-vehicle rear-seat camera, and the available Honda Sensing® suite of active safety and driver assist systems. The reimagined 2018 Accord is the 10th-generation of Honda's iconic midsized sedan, boasting premium styling focusing on an aggressive stance and proportion, a spacious interior, torque-laden turbo engines in both 1.5- and 2.0-liter capacities, agile driving dynamics and rich feature content that includes standard Honda Sensing on all models.

For More Information

Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda. Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2018 Honda models is available at hondanews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, more than 90 percent of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-honda-accord-and-odyssey-named-10-best-family-cars-2018-by-parents-magazine-and-edmundscom-300659459.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

