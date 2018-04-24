2018 Hyundai Kona Named One of Wards 10 Best Interiors

"The Kona smashes the notion that a small-vehicle interior will be bland or have low-quality materials," said Christie Schweinsberg, senior editor, WardsAuto. "Thanks to its matte black plastics, great head-up display, generous advanced-safety technologies and funky lime-green accents -- all for under $30,000 -- the inside of Hyundai's new small CUV knocked our judges' socks off."

WardsAuto editors studied the vehicles in February and March, selecting the 10 winners from a field of 40 vehicles with new or significantly refreshed interiors. Editors evaluated the vehicles' features including ergonomics, driver information, fit-and-finish, materials, value, safety, comfort and design harmony. There was no price cap on entries. Ultimately, WardsAuto editors are looking for interiors that raise the bar not only for that particular brand but also for that vehicle's segment.

"The all-new Kona offers buyers a wide and spacious feel even with its compact dimensions and low roof line by using a strong horizontal character line," said Andrew Moir, ‎interior design manager, ‎Hyundai Design North America. "The floating display design adds further to the occupants' sense of interior openness and the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) controls are surrounded by soft, fluid details that contribute to a sensuous experience and enhance the comfort-focused environment."

During the selection process, editors pay close attention to fit-and-finish, checking to see if seams are straight and match up cleanly on armrests, instrument panels and throughout the interior. Editors climb in and out of back seats and third rows in larger CUVs and SUVs to check overall comfort levels, headroom and legroom. Another increasingly important category is driver information. Smartphone integrations and voice-activation systems also are rigorously tested.

INTERIOR OVERVIEW

Hyundai designers also maximized Kona's interior space for luggage storage capabilities, reflecting the requirements of customers with active lifestyles. The split-folding rear seats fold flat via a dual-level loading floor that gives three inches of additional vertical space and allows easy access for a variety of recreational equipment.

Technology is a strong selling point of Kona with standard features including Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Owners can also enjoy the convenience of Qi wireless charging for their smartphones.

Kona has a number of unique and exclusive features compared with competitive vehicles. For example, Kona offers the largest Heads-Up Display (HUD) in the segment. The display is more than twice as bright as the competition and double the size, making it a lot easier to keep tabs on speed, audio, navigation and active safety information. Kona's Driver Attention Warning is also a segment first, adding to Kona's level of active safety.

ADVANCED INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Kona offers a full suite of sophisticated technologies paired with user-friendly functionality to keep passengers informed and entertained. The premium infotainment system offers various advanced connectivity features, including standard Android Auto™ and standard Apple CarPlay™, SiriusXM® Radio, HD Radio and next-generation Blue Link® LTE-powered connectivity. The standard seven-inch color LCD display includes AM/FM/MP3 touchscreen audio, auxiliary input jacks, voice-command recognition and Rear View Monitor. The available eight-inch touchscreen navigation display includes next-generation Blue Link, traffic flow and incident data via HD radio, Infinity® premium audio with eight speakers, subwoofer and Clari-Fi ™ music-restoration technology.

Kona offers features that they would be accustomed to in larger CUV segments, such as a large color LCD electroluminescent gauge cluster, power driver's seat, heated leather seats, automatic air conditioning and proximity key.

ACTIVE SAFETY

Kona offers advanced active safety features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which uses the car's front-facing camera and radar to help detect an imminent collision and to help avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously. Three additional systems also utilize the front-view camera to boost safety and convenience: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

Kona radar systems also assist with the Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) to help detect approaching vehicles that may be obscured from view during highway driving. The Rear Cross-Traffic Collison Warning (RCCW) helps detect when another vehicle may have entered the car's rearward path, such as backing out of a parking spot, by providing a driver alert.

NEXT-GENERATION BLUE LINK® CONNECTED CAR SYSTEM

Kona Ultimate models are equipped with Blue Link®, including complimentary three-year Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Google Home®, Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google®, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the Blue Link smartphone app, Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and by using the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps.

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

