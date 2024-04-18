Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named Best Value EV by Cars.com

2024 IONIQ 6 Named Best Value EV

Hyundai Received Four Other 'Best Value' Recognitions

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6i was named Cars.com's Best Value New Car in the EV segment. Cars.com's 2024 Best Value New Cars identifies the most affordable new-car models in seven categories — compact car, subcompact SUV, compact SUV, compact pickup truck, midsize pickup truck, full-size pickup truck, and EV — that offer the best value for the price based on features and fuel economy.

The IONIQ 6 is photographed in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 28, 2022.

"The clear winner in Cars.com's 2024 Best Value EV category is the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6," said Stef Schrader, news editor at Cars.com® "The IONIQ 6's extensive 361-mile rangeii and innovative cabin technology provides incredible value for cost-conscious shoppers who value sustainability."

The 2024 list of best value new cars was a part of Cars.com's 2024 Affordability Report, an annual resource for cost-conscious car shoppers. Four other Hyundai vehicles were also highly ranked in their respective categories within the report, making the brand the most recognized of all automakers evaluated.

"We are thrilled that Cars.com has named the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 their Best Value EV and recognized four other 2024 Hyundai models," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we are passionate about delivering high-quality vehicles at an affordable price. Hyundai reducing the barriers to entry for EV-curious customers is one of our top priorities, which helps move us forward in our goals towards electrification. Being awarded with 'Best Value EV' is a testament to that work."

In their evaluations, Cars.com editors carefully considered over 85 vehicles, with a particular focus on safety and vehicles that come equipped with or offer popular consumer options like Apple CarPlay and Android Autoiii, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection, brake assist and lane departure warning.

ABOUT CARS.COM®

Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources, and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars.com Inc. d/b/a Cars Commerce, an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at https://www.carscommerce.inc/

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i 2024 IONIQ 6 is available at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.⁠

ii EPA-estimated 361-mile driving range for 2024 IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD; EPA-estimated 316-mile driving range for IONIQ 6 SE AWD. All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

iii Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Android Auto is compatible with Android phones running Android 6.0 or higher. Android Auto may not be available on all devices and is not available in all countries or regions. Additional apps may be required. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America