Hyundai Honored with Dornsife Award for Exceptional Service by University of Southern California Joint Education Project

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has been recognized with the Dornsife Award for Exceptional Service by the USC Joint Educational Project (JEP) for its support of STEM (science, technology, education, and mathematics) Education Programs. Hyundai was recognized at the 2024 JEP Community Service Awards on April 10.

(left to right) Cherisa Pelle, Michelle Karajelian, Dr. Dieuwertje Kast, director of STEM education programs, USC Joint Educational Project, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America, Ciara Calub, Vanessa Perez, Raelynn Blackwell in Los Angeles on April 10, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai) Students participate in the Hyundai Hydrogen STEM Program with the USC Joint Educational Project in Los Angeles on October 10, 2023 (Photo/Hyundai)

"We are honored to receive the Dornsife Award for Exceptional Service as it is a testament to Hyundai's commitment to progress for humanity," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "Introducing students to STEM careers is fundamental to creating a more sustainable future for all, and we are proud that our partnership with JEP continues to foster learning and curiosity for the next generation of scientists and engineers."

Hyundai implemented its Hydrogen STEM Program as part of JEP's STEM Education Programs, specifically the USC Young Scientists Program, which aims to address a critical lack of science education in the elementary schools by bringing scientific laboratory experiences directly to students and their teachers. Hyundai's Hydrogen STEM program provides students the opportunity to learn about hydrogen technology and its role in clean energy. In the workshop, students design and build their own fuel cell-powered vehicles using recycled materials, followed by friendly competition on a track. Since its inception in 2022, over 1,100 students have experienced the program in southern California and Georgia.

"Our STEM Education Programs aim to level the playing field for students, providing a more equitable and accessible STEM experience that we hope will encourage them to consider STEM careers," said Dr. Dieuwertje Kast, director of STEM education programs, USC Joint Educational Project. "Thanks to the generous support of Hyundai Motor America, together we continue to advocate for innovation and sustainability in community outreach which has been evident in the impact of Hyundai's support."

The Dornsife Award for Exceptional Service recognizes "Friends of JEP" who have contributed their time, talent and/or treasure in ways that support and extend JEP's mission to serve neighborhood schools and nonprofits.

USC Joint Educational Project

For more than 50 years, Joint Educational Project (JEP) has connected USC students with the surrounding community through enduring partnerships and collaborations with K-12 schools, nonprofit organizations and health care centers to address community-defined needs.

The Young Scientists Program is a crucial part of this work, recruiting undergraduate and graduate students to serve as teaching assistants in seven USC community schools. Each year, YSP engages more than 2,400 elementary students and 85 LAUSD teachers through hands-on science lessons that connect scientific theory taught in the classroom with real-world practice in students' everyday lives.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America