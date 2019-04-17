2018 Victories Garner Strong Momentum for Garland Technology

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology , a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, accomplished significant achievements in 2018, experiencing 104% revenue growth with a projected 159% growth in 2019. They continued in Q1 2019 by strengthening technology partner relations, releasing three new products, and increasing employee headcount by 20%.

"Our success in 2018 is a culmination of commitment to top quality customer service and product excellence," says CEO and Co-Founder Chris Bihary. "Garland Technology is poised for an extraordinary year in 2019. We are eager and prepared to confront the rapid rise in demand for reliability, scalability, and network visibility."

Product Innovation

Garland Technology established major increase in market opportunity with the release of three innovative offerings including the PacketMAXTM 100G 64 port Advanced Aggregator, the PacketMAXTM 10G Advanced Features, and most recently the EdgeLens® Inline Security Packet Broker. These new products offer a wide array of affordable and efficient options for data protection. Specifically, the EdgeLens® game-changing solution for complete management of the network edge solves a critical disparity in the market. Already supporting the world's largest digital transformations with products built and tested in the USA, Garland Technology continues to enable enterprises and government agencies to scale deployments and increase profitability.

Building Strategic Technology Partner Relationship

Garland Technology announced an exclusive partnership with Nubeva, a cloud visibility software developer for enterprises with public cloud assets. Together, the two companies have provided a solution for businesses migrating applications to hybrid cloud environments that require access, visibility and control of packet traffic in the cloud. The Garland Technology team continues to grow and strengthen their technology partners to solve critical problems in network security, monitoring, application analysis, forensics and packet inspection.

Employee Growth

The Garland Technology grew their employee footprint internationally by 20%. A part of these strategic hires were additions to the leadership team including Jason Drewniak as VP of Marketing & Business Development, Ben Cowan as Sr. Director of Solutions Engineering, and Kumar Rajaram as Regional Director of Asia Pacific. They also reinforced the relationship with their technology partners with the addition of three employees to a newly formed Technology Partner team. This specialized team was created to further strengthen and engage their technology with existing Technology Partners.

"As Garland Technology continues at accelerated growth, I am eager to drive customers' network architectures with innovative and reliable solutions for data protection and network visibility," says Ben Cowan, Sr. Director of Solutions Engineering.

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech

