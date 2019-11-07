2019 BIG Awards for Business Honor BillingPlatform as Company of the Year - Small - Financial Solutions

BillingPlatform is being implemented by innovative global enterprises embracing digital transformation. It is the only monetization and billing solution that gives organizations the power to support any kind of monetization – adapting to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform customers see revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, reduced costs, and positive impact to the customer experience.

"Leadership, innovation, and technology were all major themes shared by this year's winners of the BIG Awards for Business," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward each of these people, products, and organizations for setting such a positive example for the global business community."

"BillingPlatform is honored to be recognized as a Company of the Year – Financial Solutions by the Business Intelligence Group," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "Our customers rely on our platform as a foundation to support their innovative product launches and growth initiatives. The BIG Awards for Business award validates everything our team has worked to achieve in 2019 and beyond."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver creative products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most complete solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

