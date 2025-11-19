BillingPlatform Listed as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Sixth Consecutive Year

Leader in enterprise revenue lifecycle management reports 187% growth driven by large enterprise client wins, AI product innovation and continued industry recognition

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's most innovative business models, today announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. BillingPlatform grew 187% over the previous three-year period.

Over the past year, BillingPlatform continued to innovate its product set and embrace the power of AI to enhance its capabilities and empower users. Last month, the company announced its AI Monetization offering, designed to help AI companies capitalize on consumption-based business models. It also launched RevenueIQ – a comprehensive AI suite designed to transform how accounting teams analyze, plan and operate businesses. Additionally, the company introduced BP Pay® to redefine payment processing with seamless interoperability across the revenue lifecycle, and BP E-Invoice to streamline compliance and accelerate payments to automate the creation, delivery and tracking of invoices.

"Despite a turbulent economy, especially over the last year, we couldn't be prouder of our consistent growth and being recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 listing for six years running," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Our continued success is driven by our team's amazing ability to innovate in the age of AI, which has helped transform BillingPlatform into an even more powerful solution that helps our customers optimize their business processes and uncover new financial insights and revenue streams."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, U.S. Deloitte private and emerging client portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

BillingPlatform has been ranked as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for six consecutive years. Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

BillingPlatform is Trusted by Industry Analysts

BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications , being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2025," evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as Top Vendor and Overall Leader in the 2025 ISG® Revenue Recognition Buyers Guide , the leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription & SaaS Billing Management , and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management , listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards program as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, AI-powered platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com .

