BillingPlatform Adds Powerful New Platform Capabilities for Advanced Revenue Insights

New Waterfall Reports, AI-Powered Analytics, Workflow Visualization and Advanced Usage Data API Deliver Unmatched Visibility and Control for Revenue Leaders to Accelerate Decision Making

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's most innovative business models, today announced a series of major enhancements to its platform that deliver best-in-class visibility and empower executives with deeper, data-driven decision-making capabilities. The new features also significantly expand the insight, automation and control available across the revenue lifecycle.

As organizations scale and diversify their revenue models, finance and operations leaders increasingly need unified visibility into performance across products, customers and contracts. Fragmented reporting, complex workflows and manual data handling have long impeded accurate forecasting and compliance. BillingPlatform's latest release addresses these challenges head-on, combining AI, analytics and automation to deliver real-time views and detailed insights across every stage of billing and revenue recognition.

"Finance and operations teams are under more pressure than ever to make fast, accurate and data-driven decisions," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "These new capabilities deliver the clarity and control our customers need—transforming disparate, complex sets of data into actionable insights that drive smarter revenue strategies and more informed and confident execution across the business."

BillingPlatform's new capabilities deliver powerful insights that increase executive decision-making agility and greater revenue predictability:

Accelerate Decisions with Real-Time Revenue Intelligence

Revenue Waterfall Reports by Product and Contract – Eliminate the spreadsheet reconciliation that delays your close. Track revenue recognized and remaining revenue in real time across your entire portfolio—improving period-over-period accuracy and giving auditors the drill-down traceability they need without pulling your team off higher-value work.





– Eliminate the spreadsheet reconciliation that delays your close. Track revenue recognized and remaining revenue in real time across your entire portfolio—improving period-over-period accuracy and giving auditors the drill-down traceability they need without pulling your team off higher-value work. Revenue Contract Summary Metrics Reports – Surface the KPIs that matter on revenue contracts—total contract value, recognition progress, and revenue allocations in a single view. Spend less time assembling board decks and more time acting on the insights that drive portfolio and pricing strategy.

Transform Business Processes with AI Insights and Interactive Visual Controls

AI Descriptions for Formulas and Workflows – Leverage embedded AI to instantly generate clear, human-readable explanations of formulas and process logic, promoting transparency, auditability and cross-department understanding without manual documentation.





– Leverage embedded AI to instantly generate clear, human-readable explanations of formulas and process logic, promoting transparency, auditability and cross-department understanding without manual documentation. Workflow Visualization Capabilities – Map your billing processes and data flows to simplify audits and gain business process insight. Enable teams to improve productivity, optimize automation, and accelerate process innovation with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

Scale Usage-Based Revenue with High-Volume APIs

Usage and Consumption APIs - An intuitive, developer‑centric usage API provides a strong foundation for modern revenue operations. Our new API capabilities allow you to process thousands of records per second, enabling your business to quickly onboard consumption-based billing models into your strategy.

Together, these capabilities redefine how enterprises monitor, analyze and act on revenue data. Finance, operations and business leaders gain a unified view of financials at every level—from individual contracts to enterprise-wide trends—empowering proactive strategy and informed decision-making.

BillingPlatform continues to set the standard for agile revenue lifecycle management, enabling companies to monetize innovation faster while ensuring control, compliance and operational efficiency across complex, global operations.

To learn more about BillingPlatform's award-winning Revenue Lifecycle Management portfolio, visit https://billingplatform.com/ or download the BillingPlatform white paper How CFOs are Mastering Enterprise Revenue Lifecycle Management .

BillingPlatform is Trusted by Industry Analysts

BillingPlatform has earned many recent accolades, including being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications , being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2025," evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as Top Vendor and Overall Leader in the 2025 ISG® Revenue Recognition Buyers Guide , the leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription & SaaS Billing Management , and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research . The company was also awarded the IDC 2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Subscription Management , recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ , listed on the Inc. 5000 and recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards program as the Best Subscription Billing Solution.

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, AI-powered platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com .

