2019 CompTIA ChannelChangers Share a Commitment to Customer Engagement and Industry Growth

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three young technology professionals who share a commitment to engaging with customers to drive expansion and growth within the technology sector have been recognized as ChannelChangers for 2019 by CompTIA, the leading technology industry association.

The 2019 ChannelChangers are Lauren Beliveau, senior content marketing specialist for Barracuda MSP; Tori Mannix, senior field marketing specialist for ConnectWise; and Miranda Ruane, account executive with vCom Solutions.

This is the sixth year that CompTIA has recognized up-and-coming leaders in the IT channel who have enjoyed success as entrepreneurs or are making a positive impact within their companies.

"The relationship between customer and tech company has shifted dramatically from buyer-seller to a true strategic partnership where the focus is on how technology solutions can help businesses become more agile, innovative and profitable," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. "As our industry moves in new and exciting directions, we've seen this reflected in the skills and talents of our ChannelChangers nominees and winners."

Lauren Beliveau creates innovative communications and social media content that helps managed service providers grow their business. Her efforts have helped Barracuda MSP to significantly grow its roster of guest contributors and social media audience. She is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) with a focus in marketing.

Tori Mannix is an ambassador for the ConnectWise Community. She uses her expertise to help tech companies ignite success and grow their business. Mannix oversees 200 industry events annually in North America, Europe and Australia. She is a graduate of the Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida, where she majored in event management and minored in marketing.

Miranda Ruane's enthusiasm for both technology and the customers she serves have earned her several accolades since she joined the tech industry after graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles. At vCom Solutions she's developed an emerging technologies seminar for customers; and contributed to the professional development of her colleagues as a peer mentor.

Other finalists for the 2019 ChannelChangers award included Katerina Berndt, partner relations manager, Compliancy Group; Kaitlyn Langer, community marketing manager, Axcient; Samuel McCurry, global channel strategy and programs, Mitel; Nicholas Ross, solutions engineer II, Pax8; and Spencer Thorn, channel account manager, Lenovo.

Eight industry leaders served on the 2019 ChannelChangers Selection Committee, including Aaron Woods, Partner Services Executive; Kevin Rubin, Stratosphere Networks; Arsalan Eizadirad, Ricoh IT Services; Maddy Martin, Smith.ai; Corey L Kirkendoll, 5K Technical Services; Sue Krautbauer, Techadox; Val Haskell, SAP; and Rob Rae, Datto.

The 2019 ChannelChangers will be honored during the CompTIA Future Leaders Community meeting at ChannelCon on Monday, August 5.

ChannelCon is the technology industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering. For more information visit ChannelCon 2019.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

