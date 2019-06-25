2019 Cruise Report: Top Destinations Every Month of the Year

The Caribbean islands (like Grand Cayman , Dominican Republic , and Jamaica ) are preferred destinations year-round.

This list ranks the top five cruise destinations travelers prefer to visit month by month:

January: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Alaska

February: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Italy

March: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Italy

April: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Italy

May: Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, Italy, Mexico

June: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Canada

July: Caribbean, Bahamas, Italy, Mexico, Canada

August: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Canada

September: Caribbean, Mexico, Bahamas, Italy, Spain

October: Caribbean, Mexico, Bahamas, Italy, Spain

November: Caribbean, Mexico, Bahamas, Italy, Spain

December: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Spain

Travel Insurance for Cruises

According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of cruise customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips at sea. Comprehensive travel insurance provides a variety of benefits including trip cancellation, trip interruption, emergency medical coverage, emergency medical evacuation, 24/7 emergency assistance, travel delay and baggage protection.

Cruisers can also choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy that includes cruise-specific benefits. These benefits aim to address travel inconveniences most commonly experienced by cruisers, for example:

Shipboard service disruptions

Example: When a fire, mechanical breakdown, or virus disrupts a cruise.

Port of call change

Example: when a cruise line changes an itinerary prior to departure due to weather or other circumstances.

