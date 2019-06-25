2019 Cruise Report: Top Destinations Every Month of the Year
Travel insurance data from InsureMyTrip shows cruisers favor voyages to tropical islands throughout the year.
WARWICK, R.I., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from InsureMyTrip ranks the most popular cruise destinations for travelers, month by month. The Caribbean remains the top place to visit year-round with the Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Alaska, Canada, and Spain also making the list. Results are based on travel insurance purchases sold for cruise vacations on InsureMyTrip.com.
- The Caribbean islands (like Grand Cayman, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica) are preferred destinations year-round.
- Italy is most popular in July. Alaska is most popular in April.
- September, October and November are preferred months to sail to Mexico.
This list ranks the top five cruise destinations travelers prefer to visit month by month:
January: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Alaska
February: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Italy
March: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Italy
April: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Alaska, Italy
May: Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, Italy, Mexico
June: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Canada
July: Caribbean, Bahamas, Italy, Mexico, Canada
August: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Canada
September: Caribbean, Mexico, Bahamas, Italy, Spain
October: Caribbean, Mexico, Bahamas, Italy, Spain
November: Caribbean, Mexico, Bahamas, Italy, Spain
December: Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Italy, Spain
Travel Insurance for Cruises
According to InsureMyTrip, 70 percent of cruise customers choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy for trips at sea. Comprehensive travel insurance provides a variety of benefits including trip cancellation, trip interruption, emergency medical coverage, emergency medical evacuation, 24/7 emergency assistance, travel delay and baggage protection.
Cruisers can also choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy that includes cruise-specific benefits. These benefits aim to address travel inconveniences most commonly experienced by cruisers, for example:
Shipboard service disruptions
Example: When a fire, mechanical breakdown, or virus disrupts a cruise.
Port of call change
Example: when a cruise line changes an itinerary prior to departure due to weather or other circumstances.
