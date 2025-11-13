InsureMyTrip Offers 5 Tips for Booking Thanksgiving Flights Amid Ongoing Delays and Cancellations

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While the shutdown has officially ended, air travel disruptions continue to ripple across the nation. With staffing shortages and lingering operational delays, Thanksgiving travelers could still face widespread cancellations and long wait times.

To help travelers navigate an unpredictable holiday season, the experts at InsureMyTrip are offering five essential tips for booking flights safely and smartly this Thanksgiving.

Top 5 Tips for Booking Thanksgiving Flights Amid Ongoing Disruptions

Early is Best – Choose early, non-peak flights and avoid tight connections.



Flexibility Matters – Make sure most, if not all, of your travel costs are refundable or flexible.



Stay Alert – Monitor your flight status and plan for delays as the new normal.



Know Your Rights – Know your passenger rights in case of cancellations.



Insure Your Trip – Protect your trip with robust travel insurance and add-on the Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) benefit for the most flexibility.

Why These Tips Matter

1. Choose early, non-peak flights and avoid tight connections:

Flight reductions and staffing shortages mean peak travel times will see heavier congestion and a higher risk of cancellations. Early-morning flights are less likely to experience cascading delays, and booking nonstop routes minimizes your chance of getting stranded mid-journey. If you must book a layover, allow at least two hours between flights.

2. Monitor your flight status and plan for delays:

Even with the shutdown possibly resolved, it may take weeks for the air traffic system to return to normal. Travelers should use airline apps or real-time trackers to stay updated on changes and arrive early at the airport to allow for security and staffing delays.

3. Know your passenger rights:

If an airline cancels your flight or significantly alters your itinerary, you're entitled to a full cash refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Travelers should also familiarize themselves with each carrier's compensation policies, as airlines may not be required to cover hotels or meals for disruptions caused by government-related staffing issues. Keep records of all communications and receipts to make reimbursement or insurance claims smoother.

4. Make sure travel costs are refundable or flexible:

With heightened uncertainty, travelers should opt for refundable tickets and flexible hotel or car rental bookings. Many airlines are currently offering fee-free change options, allowing travelers to reschedule without penalty if delays or cancellations happen.

5. Protect your trip with travel insurance and CFAR:

When refunds aren't available, travel insurance is your best bet. A robust policy can cover unexpected setbacks like cancellations, weather delays, lost luggage, or medical emergencies – all common during the busy holiday season.

For maximum flexibility, InsureMyTrip recommends adding Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, which lets travelers cancel for reasons not covered under standard plans, including shutdown-related disruptions or a simple change of plans, and still recoup 50%-75% of non-refundable costs.

