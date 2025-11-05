Shutdown Disrupts Airports Nationwide, InsureMyTrip Offers Guidance for Stranded Travelers

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the federal government shutdown drags on, air travel is buckling under the strain, with reduced air traffic control staffing driving longer TSA lines, flight delays, and missed connections at major hubs. FAA staffing gaps have triggered multi-hour delays at airports including Orlando, Newark, and Washington Reagan, with officials warning of ground stops when facilities can't be staffed safely.

Against that backdrop, anxious travelers are looking for a safety net, and Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage has become a popular choice for flexibility. New data from InsureMyTrip shows that 10% of all policies purchased in September and October included CFAR, the highest rate this year.

How the Shutdown is Impacting Air Travel

5 Quick Tips for Travelers

Build in buffer time – Leave earlier than usual for the airport, and plan longer layovers. Track your flight status – Check airline apps and FAA/airport alerts for delays before you head out. Carry-on essentials – Medications, chargers, a change of clothes, and snacks can soften the blow of long lines or delays. Keep receipts – If you're delayed or rebooked, documentation makes it easier to claim eligible expenses later. Know your airline options – Ask about rebooking if a missed connection strands you; it's not guaranteed, but it can help during widespread disruptions.

How Travel Insurance Can Help

CFAR for flexibility – CFAR allows cancellation for reasons not covered by standard policies. This includes shutdown-related disruptions and typically reimburses 50% – 75% of prepaid, nonrefundable costs when you cancel at least 48 hours before departure.





CFAR allows cancellation for reasons not covered by standard policies. This includes shutdown-related disruptions and typically reimburses 50% – 75% of prepaid, nonrefundable costs when you cancel at least 48 hours before departure. Standard comprehensive benefits – Many plans include trip delays, trip interruption, and missed connection benefits for airline-caused delays/cancellations, reimbursing eligible out-of-pocket costs like hotels, meals, and ground transport.





Many plans include trip delays, trip interruption, and missed connection benefits for airline-caused delays/cancellations, reimbursing eligible out-of-pocket costs like hotels, meals, and ground transport. Know the limits – Closures of national parks or federal sites generally aren't covered unless you've added CFAR (or IFAR for interruption).





Closures of national parks or federal sites generally aren't covered unless you've added CFAR (or IFAR for interruption). Human help – InsureMyTrip's licensed travel insurance agents can compare plans and explain coverage details specific to traveling during a shutdown.

