2019 European Dermatological Congress: La Roche-Posay Presents Its Latest Research On Allergies, Atopic Dermatitis & Acne

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 24th year in a row, La Roche-Posay will be present at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress that will take place in Madrid from October 9 to October 13 2019. The brand will showcase findings from its most recent clinical studies on major skin issues. Research includes an exclusive epidemiological study on allergy prevalence and management conducted with over 11000 people, a study on pain and atopic dermatitis and an assessment of the efficacy and tolerance of sunscreen in acne-prone people.

NEW FINDINGS ON ALLERGY

Performed in five countries (Brazil, China, France, Russia and the United States) on 11,069 adults, the exclusive allergy epidemiology study conducted in 2019 by La Roche-Posay found that a significant part of the adult population declare to have allergies (from 20.2% in France up to 41.7% in the United States ). Between 65% and 82% of these people had their diagnosis confirmed by healthcare professionals.1

Additionally, the study demonstrates that skin reactions are a very common consequence of allergies, irrespective of type (food, respiratory or skin). A majority of participants in each country, from 53% in France to 75% in Russia and 89% in China, reported a manifestation on their skin associated with allergic episodes. These reactions vary from pruritus to tightness, tickling, numbness, burning and pain. To manage these reactions, 58% of patients in France and up to 79% of those in China visit a doctor who in most cases prescribes a topical or oral treatment. The management of skin reactions caused by allergies with dermocosmetics remains low, between 14% and 26% in the five countries.1

"We know that more and more people suffer from allergies across the globe," said Sophie Seite, Scientific Director, La Roche-Posay. "In fact, according to the European Academy and Clinical Immunology, 50% of all Europeans will suffer from an allergy by 2025. What our research has shown is that all types of allergies have an impact on the skin. Reactions on the skin are an important concern for allergic people, and well-formulated, effective dermocosmetics can offer a real benefit to them."

53% of those suffering from any type of allergies in France experience a skin reaction during allergic episodes. It's 89% in China.

ATOPIC DERMATITIS & PAIN

In addition to the allergy epidemiological study, La Roche-Posay will also share results from research focused on atopic dermatitis. While pruritus in atopic dermatitis has been extensively studied in the past, information about the pain associated with the skin condition is very limited. A recent online survey conducted by the brand among 5,000 people showed that almost 55% of those suffering from atopic dermatitis experience pain. Patients with painful atopic dermatitis were also more likely to consult a dermatologist (68.3% vs. 36.9% of those without skin pain) or a general practitioner (98% vs. 92.9%).2

55% of those suffering from atopic dermatitis experience pain.

SUN EXPOSURE & ACNE

Another important piece of research shared by La Roche-Posay at EADV Congress focuses on highlighting the importance of sunscreen in the management of acne. It is known that while sun exposure may improve acne appearance on the short-term, it does aggravate overall outcomes. In a single-centre, open-use study involving young adults with acne-prone skin, a sunscreen combining high UV protection and active ingredients was tested to determine its anti-imperfection and mattifying effects. From the first month of sunscreen application, people experienced an improvement of their skin condition that was maintained after 4 months of application, with fewer imperfections and marks. In addition, there was a significant reduction in the greasy aspect of their skin.3

80% of those with acne-prone skin found that they had less imperfections and marks after using a sunscreen with efficient UV protection and active ingredients against spots.

WHEN SKIN ISSUES IMPACT PRODUCTIVITY

Two other posters from La Roche-Posay emphasize the impact on quality of life of skin conditions, with a focus on productivity loss. The first study highlights the reduction of absenteeism at work caused by acne-prone skin when using an optimal skincare routine. The second poster presents the findings of a study on people with eye allergies which reveals that more than half of them consider they are less efficient at work during allergic episodes and 6% of them reported sick leaves due to their allergies.4

KEY FIGURES

15 posters in total presented by La Roche-Posay at 2019 European dermatological Congress

presented by La Roche-Posay at 2019 European dermatological Congress 24 years. La Roche-Posay has been present at the EADV since 1995

La Roche-Posay has been present at the EADV since 1995 +90 posters presented since 1995 on skin care topics such as the microbiome, allergies, etc.

since 1995 on skin care topics such as the microbiome, allergies, etc. 11 000 people participated in the exclusive 2019 allergy survey conducted by the brand

