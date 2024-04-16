La Roche-Posay was the Fastest Growing Skincare Brand for the Second Year in a Row, According to Nielsen IQ!

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay is proud to announce that it was the fastest growing skincare brand in 20231, for the second year in a row! According to NielsenIQ, the industry leader in market CPG research, the brand ranked first among top 20 brands based on dollar sales growth for full-year 2023 vs. full-year 2022.

La Roche-Posay

Recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists2, La Roche-Posay has always been committed to pioneering life-changing skincare for all. Partnering with dermatologists worldwide, the brand has cemented its place at the forefront of skincare science and research, formulating safe and effective products that are dermatologist developed and tested. All La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety.

This exciting achievement was supported through various key programs that La Roche-Posay executed throughout 2023.

#SAVEOURSKIN DAY & RECORD-BREAKING SKIN CANCER PREVENTION

As the worldwide expert in sun protection, La Roche-Posay is on a mission to raise awareness of sun safe behaviors to prevent skin cancer, including annual skin cancer screenings by a dermatologist. Throughout a two-day pop-up activation on April 30th and May 1st (Melanoma Monday) at Hudson Yards in New York City, La Roche-Posay kicked off Melanoma Awareness Month to spread the mission of sun safety and encourage life-saving behavioral change. The large-scale activation allowed thousands of people, who may not have access to a dermatologist, to receive a free and private skin check performed by a certified dermatology provider from Schweiger Dermatology Group.

The brand hosted over 3,000 public skin cancer screenings across two days at their biggest SOS campaign in the USA. La Roche-Posay in partnership with Schweiger Dermatology Group broke the Guinness World Records title for the most skin cancer screenings in eight hours at one location with 1,899 skin cancer screenings, beating the previous record of 963! Additionally, for every skin cancer screening conducted, La Roche-Posay donated $5 to the American Cancer Society resulting in a total donation of $15,000.

ACNE POSITIVITY DAY LAB

In 2020 , La Roche-Posay founded Acne Positivity Day on September 1st - a day to spread acceptance for all skin, encourage others to embrace their unique skin journeys, and foster healthy relationships between people and their skin. In 2023, the brand hosted a consumer pop-up experience on July 21st in New York City to foster an intimate, inspirational community destigmatizing the reality of acne, empowering attendees to embrace their unique beauty and imperfections in a day of self-love and celebration. The pop-up featured an immersive "Science of Skin" exhibit, a zen meditation lounge, Doodle Bar with custom art done by local artists, and a Positivity Photo Booth - plus, free La Roche-Posay skincare samples!

LA ROCHE-POSAY & FELLOWSHIPS

La Roche-Posay is also heavily committed to supporting the next generation of dermatologists. In 2023, the brand partnered with the Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS) for the second year in a row to sponsor a Fellowship in the Department of Dermatology at Howard University's College of Medicine for UIM. The Fellowship was created to increase representation of minority groups in dermatology.

Additionally, the brand was proud to support the Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Research Fellowship at the Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California (USC.) Under the fellowship, students conduct important dermatologic research with a focus on skin of color, pigmentation, and diversity. Dermatology is one of the most competitive medical specialties and one of the least diverse. Black dermatologists comprise just 3% of those practicing, and Hispanic dermatologists comprise just 4.2%3. A fellowship of this nature can be a step in securing a spot in dermatology residency programs.

SUN SAFETY AT PREMIERE SPORTING EVENTS

For the second year in a row, La Roche-Posay served as a proud sponsor of the US Open to help raise awareness of sun safe behaviors, including daily sunscreen use on and off the tennis courts to help reduce the risk of skin cancer, the most common cancer in America. In addition to providing sunscreen samples to attendees, the brand also be offered access to free, dermatological advice from New York State board-certified Dermatologists. The brand also announced its partnerships with tennis stars Madison Keys and Francis Tiafoe and most recently, Jannik Sinner, with the goal of raising awareness of sun protection as a matter of public health.

Additionally, the brand became the first-ever official sunscreen sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association's Carvana PPA Tour. The Carvana PPA Tour focuses on outdoor tournaments in locations across the country where risk of sun exposure may be higher such as Florida, Southern California, Texas and more. Attendees had the opportunity to receive free sunscreen samples and access to board-certified dermatologists who provide sun safety education and advice.

SUPPORTING ONCOLOGY & THE HEALING POWER OF TOUCH CAMPAIGN

In partnership with the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), La Roche-Posay was proud to raise even more awareness and have an even greater impact within its "Healing Power of Touch'' campaign with the launch of its first digital learning platform, cancer-support.com . This learning portal empowers cancer patients and caregivers with the training they need to improve lives, starting from just 15 minutes of education. 80% of patients confirm that supportive care has helped them in their management of their diagnosis4, making training essential. La Roche–Posay is currently the only skincare brand to partner with the UICC, supporting it in its mission to convene key stakeholders, build capacity and build advocacy. La Roche-Posay was proud to act as an official sponsor for World Cancer Day 2023, an initiative created and managed by UICC.

In October, La Roche-Posay was proud to be an official partner for this year's World Cancer Leaders Summit (WCLS), the most important annual, high-level policy meeting dedicated exclusively to influencing global decisions which impact cancer control hosted by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The event brings together global health leaders and key decision makers from around the world to debate emerging global issues related to cancer, and provide a vital forum to secure a coordinated, cross-sector global response.

"As a brand who has always been confident in the strength and efficacy of our products, we are so proud of this incredible achievement and greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our partners who have helped make this possible. La Roche-Posay is proud to be committed to pioneering life changing skincare for all, powered first by innovation and education. We're so excited for what's to come!" – Guillaume Monsel, Vice President, Marketing & Digital, La Roche-Posay

To learn more about SOS - Save Our Skin:

https://www.laroche-posay.us/cancer-support/saveourskin.html

To learn more about Acne Positivity Day: https://www.laroche-posay.us/acne-positivity.html

To learn more about the US Open sponsorship: https://www.laroche-posay.us/usopen.html

To learn more about Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS):

https://www.womensderm.org/

To learn more about the USC Skin of Color and Pigmentary Disorders Program: https://keck.usc.edu/dermatology/training-and-education/diversity-and-Inclusion/usc-skin-of-color-and-pigmentary-disorders-program

To learn more about the Healing Power of Touch Campaign:

https://www.laroche-posay.us/cancer-support/power-of-touch.html

La Roche-Posay products can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, Rite Aid

and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us

1 Among top 20 brands based on dollar sales reported by NielsenIQ for the "Total Skincare" category in total market Nielsen xAOC, for full year 2023 vs. full year 2022

2 L'Oreal Barometer Study, Wave 3, Healthcare Market Worldwide

3 The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9651153/)

4 In a study of 11,100 individuals from five countries

