2019 Genesis G70: Tailored To Be Driven

"The bar is set higher-than-ever in the luxury segment for vehicle quality and performance, making unique design and outstanding craftsmanship key differentiators in this industry," said Manfred Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand.

The all-new G70 showcases the future direction of the Genesis brand's design identity.

Athletic elegance is represented in the exterior styling, as the car captures both beauty and tension, like an athlete poised to perform.

Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President and Head of Genesis Design, said, "At Genesis, we shape fascination and desire with the passion, dedication and talent from our designers. We modulated all parameters from the Genesis DNA to tailor a sports sedan. The G70 is designed to captivate all the senses with tensioned muscular volumes."

The long hood and short front overhang, elegant roofline and assertive multi-spoke alloy wheels combine to form a sleek, dynamic profile, subtly highlighted by dark chrome aero trim.

The unique daylight opening and parabolic sidelines further express the unique design signatures of Genesis, displaying fast and dramatic energy with voluptuous forms and smooth surfaces.

From the front and side, the G70's prominent crest-type grille, character lines extending from the hood emblem, and pronounced air intakes communicate the muscular performance that the car is capable of.

Two distinctive linear LED DRLs on each side of the large crest grille are evocative of recent Genesis concept vehicles.

In the rear, the LED combination lamps continue the quad lamp theme, while the raised trunk lid and compact bumper designs give the G70 a poised character. The rear lamps, evolved from the G80, have been stretched to the end of the rear to convey a wide and dynamic stance.

Authenticity and attention to detail define the interior characteristic of G70. The first thing you notice about the interior of G70, upon entering, is its focus on providing an easy-to-understand, driver-centric experience. The cabin radiates luxury and sophistication while maintaining a sporty, refined aesthetic.

"When designing the cabin of G70, we focused on delivering maximum comfort, using a variety of genuine materials, and fit and finish," said Donckerwolke. "These are the enhanced details that contribute a feeling of opulence to the overall interior feel."

Soft-touch, high-quality materials line the cabin of G70. Genuine stitching adorns the top of the dashboard, and is woven along the edge of the front console. Optional, authentic aluminum is applied liberally throughout the interior as trim for the doors and console, as well as to the pedals. The shift lever is wrapped in leather while the three-spoke steering wheel features standard perforated leather. An available Dinamica microfiber headliner, finished in either black or gray, adds a touch of serenity to the cabin.

Special attention was paid to make the seats of G70 stand out from the competition. Unique among premium sport sedans is the availability of several types of quilted-pattern, heated and ventilated seats covered in smooth, Nappa leather. (Black or gray leatherette seats are standard on 2.0T models.) Sport Quilting features a repeating diamond pattern on black seating surfaces, with a choice of gray or red contrast stitching. The calming pattern of the Luxury Quilting seats is available in both gray and black. A burgundy upper-dash finish is optional with the black Luxury Quilting.

"It was important to create harmony between the exterior and interior design that corresponds to the characteristics and logically reflects the Athletic Elegance design theme of the vehicle," said Bozhena Lalova, Head of Genesis Color and Trim. "The quilted patterns throughout the interior, which were inspired by bespoke fashion and furniture, exceed expectations for individuality and brand identity."

G70 also offers an unprecedented level of standard and optional interior features designed to enhance the in-car experience without taking focus away from the pleasure of driving. G70 comes standard with a 7-inch color LCD multi-information display located between the speedometer and tachometer, and a floating, 8-inch, wide-view display audio touchscreen is positioned atop the center stack. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are both standard as are Sirius/XM Satellite Radio and HD Radio. An integrated navigation system and Qi wireless charging are optional, as is a heads-up display and surround-view camera system for easy parking.

A highlight of the interior of G70 is its available, 15-speaker, 660-watt Lexicon audio system. With QuantumLogic multi-dimensional sound and Clari-Fi music restoration technology, G70 is transformed into a mobile concert venue. Under-seat subwoofers and two immersive listening settings, Audience Mode and On Stage Mode, completely fill the cabin with sonorous tones. Quite unique in the segment, this high-end audio system is a feature included within most trim package variants of the G70 across the vast majority of the forecasted model range mix.

