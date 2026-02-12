GENESIS EXPANDS TO 84 DEDICATED RETAIL FACILITIES IN THE UNITED STATES

Genesis Motor America

Feb 12, 2026, 12:00 ET

  • Genesis retail expansion continues with addition of nine new standalone facilities

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced the opening of nine new standalone facilities across the United States, expanding to 84 dedicated locations nationwide.

"At Genesis, we treat everyone as our 'Son-nim,' or honored guests, and that philosophy comes to life throughout our retail facilities," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Our retail facilities are designed to feel warm and welcoming, and that focus helped drive our best-ever sales year in 2025, with over 82,000 vehicles sold. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2026 and welcoming even more customers into the Genesis family."

New Genesis Facilities Added to Retail Network

Retailer

Dealer Principal/Auto Group

City, State

Genesis of Brooklyn

Integrity Auto Group

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Genesis of Charleston

Vernon Krause

Charleston, S.C.

Genesis of Commerce

Ryan LaFontaine

Commerce, Mich.

Genesis of Downers Grove

Joseph Castelbuono

Downers Grove, Ill.

Genesis of Louisville

Del Farmer

Louisville, Ky.

Genesis of Mountain View

Cardinale Automotive Group

Mountain View, Calif.

Genesis of Springfield

James Gramm

Springfield, Va.

Genesis of Wolfchase

Umansky Auto Group

Memphis, Tenn.

Gettel Genesis of Sarasota

James Gettel

Sarasota, Fla.

At Genesis, the customer's time and convenience are at the center of the retail experience. Each Genesis facility welcomes customers as honored guests into an open, thoughtfully designed environment that showcases the brand's lineup of sedans and SUVs.

At select locations, customers can utilize Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service pairing customers with a personal advisor to help guide their shopping journey. From arranging test drives at the facility, to coordinating at-home vehicle delivery, these advisors help ensure a smoother and personalized experience from start to finish.

2026 Genesis models are available now at Genesis retailers nationwide. For more information, customers can visit www.genesis.com or contact their local retailer.

Genesis Motor North America

 Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

