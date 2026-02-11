GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT STEAM EDUCATION IN LAS VEGAS

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $25,000 to Positively Arts for youth arts programming

Genesis hosts Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop at Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation strengthened their commitment to youth, supporting science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programs in Southern Nevada. Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $25,000 to Positively Arts, a nonprofit that uses the transformational power of the arts to empower youth with essential life skills. Genesis Gives, Genesis Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative, also organized a STEAM workshop at Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada for more than 40 middle school students.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation board members and staff, Genesis Motor America employees, and Positively Arts team and students gather for a check presentation at Positively Arts in Las Vegas on Feb. 4, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"Every student deserves access to creative learning opportunities," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "By investing in STEAM programming across Southern Nevada, we're encouraging young people to embrace their imagination and discover what's possible for their future."

Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to Positively Arts. Since 2014, Positively Arts has served over 20,000 children through mentorship programs and provided more than $200,000 in scholarships to over 10,000 low-income and at-risk children in Southern Nevada. This donation will help Positively Arts expand its arts programming, providing more youth with the tools, positive outlets, and community support they need to excel in every aspect of their lives.

Genesis hosted its STEAM workshop in partnership with Child Creativity Lab at Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada. More than 40 middle school students learned about the automotive industry, gaining firsthand insight into the product development process and interacting with a Genesis GV60. Turning imagination into innovation, students then designed and developed their own future mobility vehicles with upcycled materials.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

